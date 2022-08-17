Indianapolis, IN

VASA Fitness on the Westside at Eagle Creek in Indianapolis, Indiana

Arnita M. Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oaz6K_0hKX8YXI00
VASA Fitness Gym at The Village at Eagle Creek Shopping CenterImage credit: Arnita M. Williams

VASA Fitness is a full-service fitness gym that will accommodate every fitness need, at any fitness level.

The grand opening was held Saturday, August 6th, at 6955 W. 38th Street in the old Marsh Supermarket building at The Village at Eagle Creek shopping center.

VASA offers multiple amenities and a selection of three membership packages, with new, state-of-the-art fitness equipment:

  • Light Therapy for muscle recovery
  • Revive refreshment center with protein bars and healthful beverages, as well as VASA swag
  • Hydro Massage Therapy massage chairs, which water circulates through to provide a relaxing massage after a rigorous workout
  • Studio Flow Infrared Yoga classes are available
  • Zumba fitness classes are also offered
  • Studio RED HITT classes are an option
  • Heated fitness suites are available for specific fitness activities
  • Individual one-on-one personal training is also available (special rates apply)
  • Accommodations are available for individuals who want to exercise and train on their own
  • Pool and spa, free weights
  • Tanning and a fitness cinema are also available options
  • Kidcare is available for up to one-and-a-half hours while parents workout if they bring the kiddos–with so much more!

VASA is located at West 38th Street and I-465 North and South for easy access. There is ample parking, with restaurants (both drive-thru, and eat-in), coffee shops, and shopping. Chili’s, Starbucks, Target, Taco Bell, Friday’s, Burger King, and IHop are just a few steps away, with McDonald’s on the north side of 38th Street.

The fitness gym offers tours of the facility, as well as a free trial prior to purchasing a membership. Fitness coaches are also available to answer questions and provide information regarding membership options.

# Fitness# Gym# Eagle Creek Fitness Gym# Tanning# Sauna

Comments / 4

Published by

Pen name "Tea" | Leather artisan since 2004 | Freelance business writer since 2006. With a combination of my passions of art and writing, I capture human-interest stories and news about Indianapolis, which covers small-business profiles, arts and culture, home interior, home decor, and lifestyle articles.

Indianapolis, IN
155 followers

