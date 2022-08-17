VASA Fitness on the Westside at Eagle Creek in Indianapolis, Indiana

VASA Fitness Gym at The Village at Eagle Creek Shopping Center Image credit: Arnita M. Williams

VASA Fitness is a full-service fitness gym that will accommodate every fitness need, at any fitness level.

The grand opening was held Saturday, August 6th, at 6955 W. 38th Street in the old Marsh Supermarket building at The Village at Eagle Creek shopping center.

VASA offers multiple amenities and a selection of three membership packages, with new, state-of-the-art fitness equipment:

Light Therapy for muscle recovery

Revive refreshment center with protein bars and healthful beverages, as well as VASA swag

Hydro Massage Therapy massage chairs, which water circulates through to provide a relaxing massage after a rigorous workout

Studio Flow Infrared Yoga classes are available

Zumba fitness classes are also offered

Studio RED HITT classes are an option

Heated fitness suites are available for specific fitness activities

Individual one-on-one personal training is also available (special rates apply)

Accommodations are available for individuals who want to exercise and train on their own

Pool and spa, free weights

Tanning and a fitness cinema are also available options

Kidcare is available for up to one-and-a-half hours while parents workout if they bring the kiddos–with so much more!

VASA is located at West 38th Street and I-465 North and South for easy access. There is ample parking, with restaurants (both drive-thru, and eat-in), coffee shops, and shopping. Chili’s, Starbucks, Target, Taco Bell, Friday’s, Burger King, and IHop are just a few steps away, with McDonald’s on the north side of 38th Street.

The fitness gym offers tours of the facility, as well as a free trial prior to purchasing a membership. Fitness coaches are also available to answer questions and provide information regarding membership options.