Indianapolis, IN

The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022

Arnita M. Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4j8z_0hAP2Zm500
Indiana State Fair Hot Air Balloons - 2022| Image credit: Indiana State Fair | Indiana State Fair Facebook Photo Page

Cotton candy, popcorn, hotdogs, saltwater taffy, corndogs, hamburgers, souvenirs, and more at the annual Indiana State Fair.

In addition to good eats, new foods will be available for one's sampling and tasting pleasure.

The new eats and beverages include:

  • Boboa Fun Cups
  • Mint Cookie Milkshakes
  • Iced Mocha Coffee Floats
  • Flamin' Hot Cheetos Walking Tacos
  • Sun King Carmel Corn
  • Deep-Fried Brownies
  • The State Fair Mary beverage, and so much more!

There are midway rides, entertainment, and concerts featuring big-name performers, games and prizes, music, animals on exhibit in the livestock barns and buildings, yoga, and the pioneer village.

The fair also offers slower-paced rides on the state fair train, which takes fair-goers on a sightseeing tour throughout the fairgrounds. The skyride offers a high-rise sightseeing tour above the fairgrounds.

The Indiana State Fair is in Indianapolis from July 29 - August 21, 2022, which is open Wednesday - Sunday, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

There are also special discount days:

● $3 Thursdays - August 11 / August 18 / $3 midway rides / $3 food options

● August 17 - Free Admission with AAA membership

● August 19 - Military & First Responders Day and their families - Free Admission with ID

● $1 off of admission for bike riders

Also, check out the “freebies” at the fair—there are 100 of them!

The Indiana State Fair has been an annual tradition and event, which has been coming to Indianapolis since 1892.

It is located at 1202 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205

A fun event not to miss!

Pen name "Tea" | Leather artisan since 2004 | Freelance business writer since 2006. With a combination of my passions of art and writing, I capture human-interest stories and news about Indianapolis, which covers small-business profiles, arts and culture, home interior, home decor, and lifestyle articles.

