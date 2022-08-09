The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature converge

Indianapolis Museum of Art | Newfields | Image credit: "Courtesy of Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields.”

The Indianapolis Museum of Art (IMA) at Newfields is a place where art- and nature-lovers can gather to appreciate fine art, and theater, learn, eat, conversate, and take in the beauty of nature.

A campus of gardens, a greenhouse, a nature park, an estate, wood- and wetlands, surrounded by sculptures, and notably, the IMA, nestled within 152 acres at the northwest intersection at West 38th Street and Michigan Road.

A family-friendly campus, which offers events of live theater productions, yoga in the garden, curated fashions, and shoes on display designed by Indiana native, Stephen Sprouse.

Visitors and art lovers can stay a while and take in a “quick lunch,” or a “leisurely meal” in the cafe, which can be enjoyed inside, or outside on the patio.

For shoppers, The LUME Shoppe has books, fashions, and hand-crafted art pieces by Indianapolis artists, collections, home and garden items, gifts, and accessories.

Newfields also offers event space rentals at the LUME Venue year around, except for June and July.

If that isn’t enough, nature lovers can visit the beer garden between tours, with so much more to experience.

A day spent at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields can be relaxing, and a source of enrichment.

The campus opens Tuesday - Sunday at 11 a.m. Closed Mondays.

General Admission - $20.00

Free Admission - First Thursday of every month

Admission Discounts for colleges and students

Marion County Students

Local Colleges and Universities

Location: 4000 W. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Phone: 317.923.1331