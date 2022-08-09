Indianapolis, IN

Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown Indy

Main entrance to the Eiteljorg Museum. | The canoe is the work “longtime friend” of the museum, Katrina Mitten, who is a beadwork artist.| Image credit: Eiteljorg Museum Facebook Page

The Eiteljorg Museum resides within White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis—the only museum of its kind in the Midwest.

The museum offers the option of covering exhibits with, or without guided tours, and has much to offer for all ages and families to enjoy.

There are interactive displays for the kiddos, and educational resources, as well. The Eiteljorg hosts class field trips and provides learning tools and lesson plans during the visit.

The museum creates a learning experience beyond the traditional classroom, which offers in-depth learning about art, history, and cultures of North American Indigenous Peoples of North America, as well as cultures of the American West that can also be used in today’s classrooms.

To capture great photos, it is recommended to turn off the camera flash. Lighting is sufficient within the galleries to take high-quality snapshots.

The Eiteljorg Museum not only has curated collections and exhibitions, but they also host tours and special events.

The museum also leases indoor and outdoor spaces for groups, meetings, private parties, weddings, receptions, and holiday parties.

The Eiteljorg has event spaces, which can accommodate small groups, and groups as large as 1,200 guests with an on-site caterer.

Current exhibitions and events:

Special exhibitions:

  • Contemporary Native Art 101, which runs through Feb. 2023.
    • The exhibit provides a narrative of contemporary Native art from the late 1800s to the present.

Events currently taking place:

  • Amazing Storytelling and the History of the Eiteljorg
  • New Native American Galleries
  • Summer of Celebrateion Concert Series
  • Western Book Club

The museum also has annual events:

  • Sept. - Oct. | Quest for the West
  • Nov. - Jan. | Jingle Rails, which presents “The Great Western Adventure”
  • June | Indian Market & Festival

Tickets | Admissions

  • Adults $15
  • Seniors $12
  • College students $8 with a school ID
  • Ages 5-17 | $8
  • Free admission for members
  • Free admission for children 4 and under
  • The admission charge covers the exhibit

Hours | Tours

  • Exhibits & Tours | Mon-Sat 10 a

