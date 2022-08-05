An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherland

Linda Lewis-Everett | Award-Winning Author of the 2019 Author Academy Award for her book: "I Still Hear the Drums" Image credit: Linda Lewis-Everett

Linda Lewis-Everett is retired, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, wife, mother of an adult son, and grandmother of one grown granddaughter.

As a concerned citizen and Indianapolis native, Linda is actively involved in her community as an elected precinct committee person, and a democratic party national and state delegate.

She is passionate about Black-American and African history and “reverences where Blacks have stood before her.” Linda takes much pride in her African ancestry, which originates from Ghana, and traces her roots back to the Akan tribe. She says, “It’s important to know your history.”

She is also an award-winning author of the 2019 Author Academy Award for the best-selling book: I Still Hear the Drums, which is “a nod to my African people,” she states.

Her mission has become her pastime; she “loves to travel to Africa.”

Since Linda’s retirement from the U.S. Postal Service in 2013, she’s “living her blessed and best life.”

Linda has a sincere heart for helping others, focusing on supporting the Black community.

As a community leader and activist, Linda’s involvement, in addition to her past and current accomplishments, deserves much credit:

American Cancer Society Advocate

Top Ladies of Distinction

Member of National Council of Negro Women

Thespian

Former 2nd vice president on the board of the Indianapolis Recorder Women’s Auxiliary

Health and Wellness initiatives

Senior Citizens Connect

At-large board member of the Black Expo

Martin University 2022 Juneteenth Program and Podcast Series

Historical Storytellers

Linda is the youngest of 13 children and has been married for over 30 years to her “wonderful husband,” Dubois Everett.