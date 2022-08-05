Indianapolis, IN

An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherland

Arnita M. Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuTQj_0h5y4SgN00
Linda Lewis-Everett | Award-Winning Author of the 2019 Author Academy Award for her book: "I Still Hear the Drums"Image credit: Linda Lewis-Everett

Linda Lewis-Everett is retired, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, wife, mother of an adult son, and grandmother of one grown granddaughter.

As a concerned citizen and Indianapolis native, Linda is actively involved in her community as an elected precinct committee person, and a democratic party national and state delegate.

She is passionate about Black-American and African history and “reverences where Blacks have stood before her.” Linda takes much pride in her African ancestry, which originates from Ghana, and traces her roots back to the Akan tribe. She says, “It’s important to know your history.”

She is also an award-winning author of the 2019 Author Academy Award for the best-selling book: I Still Hear the Drums, which is “a nod to my African people,” she states.

Her mission has become her pastime; she “loves to travel to Africa.”

Since Linda’s retirement from the U.S. Postal Service in 2013, she’s “living her blessed and best life.”

Linda has a sincere heart for helping others, focusing on supporting the Black community.

As a community leader and activist, Linda’s involvement, in addition to her past and current accomplishments, deserves much credit:

  • American Cancer Society Advocate
  • Top Ladies of Distinction
  • Member of National Council of Negro Women
  • Thespian
  • Former 2nd vice president on the board of the Indianapolis Recorder Women’s Auxiliary
  • Health and Wellness initiatives
  • Senior Citizens Connect
  • At-large board member of the Black Expo
  • Martin University 2022 Juneteenth Program and Podcast Series
  • Historical Storytellers

Linda is the youngest of 13 children and has been married for over 30 years to her “wonderful husband,” Dubois Everett.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Africa# African American History# Linda Lewis Everett# I Still Hear the Drums# Indianapolis Indiana

Comments / 5

Published by

Pen name "Tea" | Leather artisan since 2004 | Freelance business writer since 2006. With a combination of my passions of art and writing, I capture human-interest stories and news about Indianapolis, which covers small-business profiles, arts and culture, home interior, home decor, and lifestyle articles.

Indianapolis, IN
114 followers

More from Arnita M. Williams

Indianapolis, IN

The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022

Indiana State Fair Hot Air Balloons - 2022| Image credit: Indiana State Fair | Indiana State Fair Facebook Photo Page. Cotton candy, popcorn, hotdogs, saltwater taffy, corndogs, hamburgers, souvenirs, and more at the annual Indiana State Fair.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature converge

Indianapolis Museum of Art | Newfields| Image credit: "Courtesy of Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields.”. The Indianapolis Museum of Art (IMA) at Newfields is a place where art- and nature-lovers can gather to appreciate fine art, and theater, learn, eat, conversate, and take in the beauty of nature.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown Indy

Main entrance to the Eiteljorg Museum. | The canoe is the work “longtime friend” of the museum, Katrina Mitten, who is a beadwork artist.| Image credit: Eiteljorg Museum Facebook Page.

Read full story
2 comments
Indianapolis, IN

A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the city

Mary Clark - Founder and Executive Director - International Marketplace Global Village Welcome CenterImage credit: Arnita M. Williams. A 2 ½-square mile area within the Lafayette Square district on the west side of the city is the most diverse area in Indianapolis. Boundaries between Lafayette Road on the east, North High School Road to the west, West 30th Street to the south, and West 46th Street on the north “are now home to more than 850 ethnic businesses and counting.

Read full story
3 comments
Indianapolis, IN

A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater good

Rosemary (Featherstone) Turentine - Woman of God, Author, Community Leader,Photo Credit: Facebook. Rosemary is an anointed woman of God. Her ministry's main focus is presenting spiritual development initiatives to those in the community who are at risk of losing sight of who they are in Christ. She is dedicated to inspiring others to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ." Rosemary Featherstone Turentine ~ Excerpt from her book: Eyes of the Striving Soldiers of God.

Read full story
6 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better health

Bliss Nutrition OwnersImage credit: Arnita M. Williams. Jeremy Jones and his wife Tracie are owners of Bliss Nutrition, a smoothie and juice bar. “Our mission is to provide a convenient, delicious, healthy meal and clean energy drinks to the community,” Jeremy said.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduation

Brianna Membres, Founder & Owner of She Edits LLCImage Credit: Brianna Membres. According to Credible.com, the national average student loan debt is $39,351. Student borrowers in Indiana carry an average of $33,106 of this debt, just $6,000 below the national average.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy