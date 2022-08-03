Indianapolis, IN

A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the city

Arnita M. Williams

Mary Clark - Founder and Executive Director - International Marketplace Global Village Welcome CenterImage credit: Arnita M. Williams

A 2 ½-square mile area within the Lafayette Square district on the west side of the city is the most diverse area in Indianapolis. Boundaries between Lafayette Road on the east, North High School Road to the west, West 30th Street to the south, and West 46th Street on the north “are now home to more than 850 ethnic businesses and counting.

“This includes more than 100 restaurants and 50 markets where more than 100 spoken languages are represented. We are shrinking the globe, and creating a village. And there's more to come,” says Mary Clark, founder and executive director of the International Marketplace Global Village Welcome Center.

The 2 ½-square mile area is a microcosm of the world. There are people from every continent, who bring a taste of their culture via ethnic foods, traditions and customs, dress, language, music, artifacts, and dance.

The International Marketplace Global Village Welcome Center showcases via its museum, a tangible piece of each continent, and each country within, to provide visitors a glimpse into other cultures, with much to appreciate.

The International Marketplace Global Village Welcome Center offers guided tours through its museum. It offers live cultural events and special celebrations of each country’s national holidays. The Global Gifts gift shop is also available, which promotes fair income and employment to marginalized artisans around the globe. It is also a marketplace where local artisans, vendors, and small business owners can showcase and sell their wares.

To experience a taste of global cuisine, the Global Village Welcome Center also offers a passport for excursions to restaurants for lunch and dinner tours. In addition, there are ethnic grocery stores, sweet, nutrition, and specialty shops from around the globe, which offer snacks, treats, soft drinks, beer, fruits, and vegetables un-native to America.

Individuals who have come to America, and have settled in the heart of Indianapolis hail from Ethiopia, Nigeria, Senegal, Afghanistan and Pakistan, China, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Yemen, Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Peru, and Burma.

Many immigrants who came to America in the 90s and chose to make Indianapolis their home, now have family members who are native to the city—family members who were born and bred right here in Indy, which instills in them a sense of pride as a Hoosier.

Mary says the International Marketplace Global Village Welcome Center is “A place to eat. A place to shop. A place to be. It’s a destination;” the most diverse area in Indianapolis.

