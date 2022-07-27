Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better health

Bliss Nutrition Owners Image credit: Arnita M. Williams

Jeremy Jones and his wife Tracie are owners of Bliss Nutrition, a smoothie and juice bar. “Our mission is to provide a convenient, delicious, healthy meal and clean energy drinks to the community,” Jeremy said.

They had the idea to start the business, which officially opened in January 2021, after maintaining a lifestyle of fitness, early in their journey for better health. “We've been in fitness for years. In our 40s, we figured out that nutrition was the key. We were not where we are today. But we found nutrition to be healthy and started getting healthier and feeling better because we were eating better,” stated Jeremy.

As Tracie and Jeremy discovered the key to a blissful life, they wanted to share it with their friends. They were faced with the challenge of trying to figure out “how do we help our friends to stay safe and feel right? However, they decided, “Let's help everybody feel this way because we know the importance of eating healthy. When it’s about how people feel, in turn, they're going to reach their ultimate goals,” of adopting, adapting, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, “by teaching people that you can still enjoy healthy food,” says Jeremy.

Since they had several friends who also wanted to live healthy lifestyles, Tracie and Jeremy joined their friends and shared healthy recipes for nutritional drinks. Jeremy also stated: “A bunch of us gave our input to make a variety of healthy meals. Then, when our friends began to feel good, we opened a storefront.”

“Our smoothies are meal replacements. They're drinks, but they're merely replacements for fruits. We have some fresh, and some frozen fruits. Everything is all-natural. “For each shake, each smoothie is equivalent to eating a healthy chicken breast. We started making them at home and realized that we needed them to taste like fruit smoothies. Smoothies that sounded appealing, as well,” Tracie added. Once they created various flavor combinations, they developed an assortment of smoothie flavors to satisfy everyone’s palette and nutritional needs.

Bliss Nutrition has a healthy, appetizing menu. The business owners also boast, “Our clean good, energy drinks are teas and tea bombs with zero sugar. Our herbal teas have, caffeine with small flavoring. Then our protein iced coffees only have two grams of sugar and 15 grams of protein.”

Their shakes are served in a variety of flavors. They have strawberry cheesecake, blueberry lemon, mint chocolate chip, birthday cake, smores, and many other flavors from which to choose. Pink punch, and Skittles®, are just two of Bliss Nutrition’s flavored iced teas. Pumpkin cinnamon, maple caramel, and pumpkin spice are a sampling of their iced coffees.

With their busy lifestyles, while staying close to family and friends, and operating Bliss Nutrition, Tracie and Jeremy do many things, literally on the run. Jeremy added, “We're as busy as can be, so we fit it in as we can. Whether it's us having a brainstorming session while walking together, our meetings are on the move. Our bonding and brainstorming serve as exercise when we have little time to hit the gym.”

Bliss Nutrition is open Monday thru Friday, 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with weekend hours, Saturday, and Sunday 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

“We're trying to help the community become healthier. So, by impacting lives with healthy meals, we're also impacting lives, so that people will do the same thing we're doing.” As their business model is duplicated by others in the community, “they can impact more lives like our shop can,” says Jeremy.