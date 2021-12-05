Teen Runaway Ends in Court Trial (non-fiction)

Arlo Hennings

2.8 Million Youth Will Go Missing

Based on a true story
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWL2P_0dCz8Sg400
Child EscapingAvi Waxman

Why do teens runaway from home? The most common reason that teens run away is family problems.

He gave time travel a whirl inside one of the moving boxes left behind by his mom. Using a flashlight, he crawled into a packing box and designed the controls of his escape pod.

First, he drew a screen with a black crayon. Below the screen, he inserted sewing spindles for control knobs. With a butter knife jabbed through the box, he made a good sturdy throttle. Raising the knife upwards shot him across the Milky Way in a blink of an eye.

In a lowered position he slowed down enough to observe life on other worlds. The last component missing was a steering wheel. He extracted the part from a broken riding lawnmower. He mounted it into the cardboard wall below the screen. His control panel looked like the dashboard of his dad’s 1966 Thunderbird car.

A simple blast of a Cracker Jack whistle announced his departure.

When the fighting between his parents resembled All-Star Wrestling. He checked out.

He became fascinated with railroad tracks. He would walk the rails, balance himself on one rail, or place a penny on a rail to watch a train flatten it to twice its size.

He studied the graffiti on the passing train cars. Names in strange languages in colorful red, white and blue designs like Zapata Lives! Who were the people who wrote their names? The rails seemed to go on forever. There was great delight in the feeling of looking down the tracks — the throat of eternity.

Nowhere was far enough.

Peddling down the road on his sky blue Schwinn Country Roamer bicycle. Complete with its muscle handlebars and fabulous silver-ribbed stingray fastback seat.

He made an igloo out of the snow. He sat within his shiny icy dome and dreamed of polar bears snorting, whales surfacing, and the call of a snowy owl. Next, he built a year-round retreat in the rafters of our garage. From that vantage point, he could spy on my dad. He remembered seeing him leave and return at all odd times of the night.

He went underground during the spring. Digging an end of the world pod and furnishing it with a sleeping bag. And supplies; Snickers bars and soda pop. He added a canteen, Boy Scout compass, and a bow; whereby he shot arrows at the sun.

Mom started to pack the house for the big move and he planned to run away. For the bus ticket, he swapped bottle-refund pennies. He sold Kool-Aid and mowed lawns.

A friend of his moved to St. Louis and offered a home. He thought his parents would adopt him. It was sort of against the rules of the adventure to ask too many questions.

Travelers on the bus talked in their strange accents, “Where you headed, son?” He answered with a hearty “St. Louis!”

In a bus or on a river raft — no matter — it was his movement toward freedom, and his freedom was where he saw fit.

When he arrived with his raggedy bag of clothes, the story was spinning.

“He’s a friend from school and we’re doing a sleepover.” His friend Tom explained to his frowning parents.

Tom’s parents caught on when the sleepover lasted a week. They asked where he lived.

He found himself in the back seat of a police car.

Fingerprinted, photographed, and before a judge. They connected him to a rash of crimes he didn’t commit. The judge found his 13-year old life guilty. His syndicate was so vast they dubbed him the “kingpin.”

“Let the trial of nobody’s son begin,” the Judge hit his gavel on a woodblock.

His parents stood next to him at first and left.

“The State versus YOU,” the judge read from a paper. “Do you understand the charges brought before you?”

“No.”

“How do you wish to plead?” The judge asked.

“Not guilty.”

There was whispering back and forth between the probation officer and the judge. He overheard the word, “Boy’s Town” and a shockwave shot up my spine.

For his crimes, he received several years on probation.

The court assigned Probation officer Mr. Booty. He was a tall, ancient man, who wore skinny black ties, and pin-striped suits. He looked down at him through his wire-rimmed bifocals.

Mr. Booty questioned him about his whereabouts between 3 and 4 p.m. on a particular Thursday.

“I was riding my bike around the neighborhood.”

He held a pen to his lips. “Are there any witnesses?”

“Mrs. Johnson was watering her flowers, and she saw me.”

Whether he followed up with Mrs. Johnson, he did not know — but thanks to her gardening, he had a tight alibi.

It was time to climb out the window.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an of Author two non-fiction books on SE Asia, and an expat living in Indonesia. Music publisher. Ph.D. (Cultural Anthropology). MFA (Creative Writing). My narrative style has been described as a cross between Herman Hesse and Groucho Marx. My beat is the world. From the first Woodstock Music Fest. Nelson Mandela's election, and tied to who plotted J.F.K. assassination. I deep dive into life's absurdities. Pain, warmth, humor, and a bold statement on how being crazy in a sick society is healthy. I explore the uncovered abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world. World-weary wisdom infuses such sunburned narratives as rock n' roll. Shamanism, skateboarding on volcano rims, global settings, and underrepresented voices. I am set in reality but let loose the fantastical. Adept stories with a surreal or subversive bent. Taken together, I try to draw an intelligent mosaic of what it means to be alive as a whole person.

Minneapolis, MN
98 followers

More from Arlo Hennings

Minneapolis, MN

Eyewitness Birth of New Nation

Minneapolis musicians brave civil war to celebrate South Africa's move towards a democratic society. During South Africa's first democratic election and the end to apartheid. I was representing the A&M recording artist singer/songwriter Shawn Phillips. Little did Phillips know that during the South African cultural embargo. Imposed by the USA Government. He had grown into a mysterious, iconic, music legend for supporters against apartheid.

Read full story
2 comments

A Peasant Who Saved My Life

I set about my day with renewed vision and focus. I am more determined to break down the barriers that separate me from my Balinese companions. I'd had little success at connecting with foreigners on this journey. It was important to me to build new friendships. My experience thus far with native or foreign. Or even fellow American expats - often left me feeling discouraged.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The Return of the Stay-at-Home Dad

My daughter's mother, my ex, died. The news stopped the flow of blood to my head. The funeral was to happen in 48 hours. I scrambled to find the quickest way back to Minnesota from Bali, Indonesia. I told my daughter to do the best she could with the funeral arrangements until I got there.

Read full story
2 comments
Minneapolis, MN

All he wants for Christmas is a Home

I met an old, brown-skinned man. His head had charcoal-colored eyebrows, silver-colored hair, and a white, scruffy beard. A half-smoked cigar smoldered in one hand, and he held a shot of tequila in the other. A red, blue, and green shawl wrapped over his shoulders.

Read full story
13 comments

Unsung Hero Dreamt of Helping Children

I felt fortunate to get a long-term booking and looked forward to receiving my next guest. Anne-Marie. Months earlier, Anne-Marie had contacted me through Facebook, inquiring about renting my villa. We agreed to meet a few days later at the opening to the Monkey Forest in Ubud. When we first met, I learned that she was from London, was single, and had no children. She described herself as a seasoned traveler and a teacher on a pilgrimage.

Read full story
1 comments

My Wife is Not a Terrorist

I was on my way to find a gift for my daughter's birthday when my motorbike hit a hill of construction dirt. The accident sent me hurtling barelegged into the merciless jaws of the pavement. In a daze, I looked up from the street and saw a brown-colored angel standing over me. She offered a hand. The hand was that of Tuti, a lovely Javanese woman I had recently met online while living overseas.

Read full story
1 comments

Drown Your Wife if She Can't Cook?

Women speaking outPhoto by Kuzzat Altay on Unsplash. This essay examines the various sexist practices on the Internet called cyber sexism. The Internet has become a new world for patriarchal domination.

Read full story

From Altamont to Astroworld

My first experience at a live music crowd-chaos moment was in 1969. The venue was the Denver Pop Festival at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO. On the last day during the the band Zephyr's performance, 60,000 paid concert goers got a strong whiff of tear gas. Outside the stadium. The event came with gate-crashers. By the third day they tried their best to break in. The police drew a hard line.

Read full story

Journey to Nomadland

I woke up in jail with the jackboot of a SWAT team officer pressed down on my back. Choking from tear gas, grabbed by my hair, handcuffed, and thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. This was not a dream or an anti-vax demonstration flashback. I was under arrest for joining a homelessness rally. After all, America was great again. I worked as a business development executive and my employer bankrupt.

Read full story

My Daughter Versus the American Health Care System

“I’m sorry we can’t help your daughter,” the doctor said from an emergency room. “We are transporting her to a specialist ICU for liver and kidney failure.”. In the interim, her mother had drunk herself to death. During her depression and my absence, my daughter was drinking too. I learned later my daughter had been drinking for a long time. How long. How much I didn’t know.

Read full story
1 comments

The Expat Dream

Compared to 2020. The amount of American retirees has doubled in 2021. It's the Great Retirement Boom. Some think the uncertainty of the pandemic is putting the pedal to the metal. Live it up now while you can? Mr. and Mrs. Smith made bank on the housing market and bought a live-in trailer. Others wonder what a new life abroad could mean.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy