Medallus Urgent Care: Making Healthcare Affordable and Accessible for Utah's Businesses

Surprised with medical bills? Photo by Unsplash on Unsplash

Salt Lake City, Utah - For the past 10 years, Medallus Urgent Care has been helping to ease the burden of healthcare for Utah's businesses with their Direct Primary Care (DPC) membership program - MedallusCare. With 8 convenient clinic locations throughout the state, Medallus Urgent Care is dedicated to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for businesses and their employees.

Sick of the Traditional Healthcare Blues? Get a Dose of MedallusCare for Your Business

Traditional healthcare can be a real downer, especially for businesses trying to provide comprehensive coverage for their employees. With the rising cost of healthcare and the confusion of deductibles and copays, it's enough to make anyone feel sick to their stomach. But with MedallusCare, businesses can offer a healthier, more affordable alternative.

MedallusCare is a corporate-only membership program that offers a range of benefits to companies and their employees. For just $45 per employee per month, businesses can provide their employees with $10 urgent care visits, in-house procedures such as stitches and IV fluid hydration, and free unlimited telemedicine.

MedallusCare: The Healthcare Solution for Utah's Businesses

MedallusCare is the perfect solution for businesses that don't offer insurance or have high-deductible insurance plans. It allows employees to be proactive about their health, without having to worry about obstacles like deductibles and unexpected extra costs. By offering MedallusCare, businesses can provide their employees with peace of mind and a healthier, happier workforce.

So why not give your employees the gift of good health? Sign up for MedallusCare today and start providing comprehensive, affordable healthcare for your business. For more information, visit medallus.com or call 801.810.7058.