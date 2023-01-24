Image of an autistic individual playing Photo by Bigstockphoto

As the number of children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) continues to rise in the U.S., America has found itself in the midst of an autism crisis on its hands due to a persistent shortage of funding and resources for individuals with autism.

As of 2022, one in every 44 American children is identified with ASD, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Despite this dramatic 178% rise since 2000, experts suspect that the number of children with ASD may be significantly higher than this rate, discovering in 2020 that around 25% of children with ASD are undiagnosed, most of whom belong to BIPOC communities.

The autism crisis in America significantly impacts individuals with autism and their families in several ways, says Chantal Rainford, BCBA of Nevada Autism Center in Las Vegas. Many individuals with autism struggle with communication, social interaction, and repetitive behaviors, making it difficult to navigate daily life and form relationships.

The high cost of therapy and lack of respite care or treatment access can lead to financial strain and emotional stress. It may contribute to high divorce rates among families of individuals with autism. Limited access to experienced autism healthcare providers also contributes to the rising concern over a faster-growing issue. The negative effects of an imbalance in mental health services have been deeply evident in America's rural communities. Individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) in disadvantaged regions have fewer opportunities than those in denser regions.

As more people on the autism spectrum become legal adults, the country faces a growing challenge. Once these individuals turn 21, they are no longer eligible for the specialized education programs and federal funding provided under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Instead, they must navigate the often complex and inconsistent services state and local governments offer.

While providing care for individuals with all types of impairments can be difficult, the sharp increase in autism diagnoses has created a particularly pressing issue. Statistics show that half of adults with autism can have difficulty with intense, self-injurious behaviors, and half are unemployed.

Finding housing, job placement, and networking opportunities are crucial for a fulfilling lifestyle, but they can be especially difficult for individuals with autism who face these more significant obstacles.

Despite the growing number of individuals with autism, the US government and society fail to provide adequate support for the autism community. This includes the lack of funding for research, education, and services that would help individuals with autism to live independent and fulfilling lives.

Unfortunately, few studies have been done on what happens to people with autism as they enter adulthood.

Even though individuals with autism spend most of their lives as adults, research has focused primarily on early intervention treatments, with less than 2% of autism funding going toward understanding the experiences of adulthood. Studies suggest that adults with autism face significant barriers to education and employment but have limited data to inform more detailed information on these topics.

The autism crisis in the United States is a multidimensional problem that calls for a comprehensive and calculated response. We must start by removing obstacles that individuals with ASD have in obtaining the support they need to reach their full potential in today's society.

There is a pressing need to educate the public about autism, raise funding for autism-related research and services, and encourage service providers to adopt a more proactive and inclusive stance toward people with autism, providing equal access to the community.