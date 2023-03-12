Storm System Out of California to Bring Additional Rainfall to Arizona by Mid-Week; Details Inside

Photo by Arizona Weather Force

This is not really a long-range weather advisory or warning due to the fact it will not be much of an impact unless you have a higher snowpack along the mid/lower parts of the Mogollon Rim, but a system out of California will move into Arizona by mid-week so read on for details …

California has been hit hard with atmospheric river after atmospheric river. For the most part, the mountains in California have kept a lot of this moisture away from Arizona, thus a rain shadow effect was happening. This rain shadow effect will lessen some with the hit California will take on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

As Wednesday comes along, moisture moving over the desert will work with the upper-level dynamic coming in out of Southern California and thus a healthy dose of rainfall will be likely then. The main front will affect the Mogollon Rim a lot more than anywhere else, but areas in the Phoenix forecast zones will be in for a bit of rain, going as far south as Tucson at the weakest point.

Rainfall maps will be updated for the final update sometime around Tuesday.

SNOW: The snow-level will be considered high, and this will mostly be all rain, the exception is about 4″ of snowfall for the Mount Baldy Summit in Southern Apache County.

LONG RANGE: More systems will move through the state between this system and the end of the month, likely about three of them. All of them will be monitored and forecasts will be issues accordingly.

The Arizona Weather Force monsoon forecast update will be given toward the last week of April.

- Raiden Storm -

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist with over 25 years' experience for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 25 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.