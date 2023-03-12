Storm System Out of California to Bring Additional Rainfall to Arizona by Mid-Week; Details Inside

Arizona Weather Force

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tweoY_0lGNyLCY00
Photo byArizona Weather Force

This is not really a long-range weather advisory or warning due to the fact it will not be much of an impact unless you have a higher snowpack along the mid/lower parts of the Mogollon Rim, but a system out of California will move into Arizona by mid-week so read on for details …

California has been hit hard with atmospheric river after atmospheric river.  For the most part, the mountains in California have kept a lot of this moisture away from Arizona, thus a rain shadow effect was happening.  This rain shadow effect will lessen some with the hit California will take on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

As Wednesday comes along, moisture moving over the desert will work with the upper-level dynamic coming in out of Southern California and thus a healthy dose of rainfall will be likely then.  The main front will affect the Mogollon Rim a lot more than anywhere else, but areas in the Phoenix forecast zones will be in for a bit of rain, going as far south as Tucson at the weakest point.

Rainfall maps will be updated for the final update sometime around Tuesday.

SNOW:  The snow-level will be considered high, and this will mostly be all rain, the exception is about 4″ of snowfall for the Mount Baldy Summit in Southern Apache County.

LONG RANGE: More systems will move through the state between this system and the end of the month, likely about three of them.  All of them will be monitored and forecasts will be issues accordingly.

The Arizona Weather Force monsoon forecast update will be given toward the last week of April.

Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not Yet! ARIZONA WEATHER FORCE MAIN:

TWITTER: Join the AZWF Twitter For Articles By Clicking Here

- Raiden Storm -

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist with over 25 years' experience for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 25 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weather# rain# arizona# storm# atmospheric river

Comments / 15

Published by

Arizona Weather Force is Arizona's most accurate custom weather alert service, specializing in storms, high winds, snow, and the monsoon season with over 65,000 people on social media and counting.

Arizona State
2K followers

More from Arizona Weather Force

Arizona State

Freeze Alerts Issued for the Metros of Arizona as the Coldest Air of The Season Moves In; Maps Inside

Arizona Weather Force has issued three cold air alerts for parts of Arizona. The Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning, and Hard Freeze Warning are now officially activated for overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, which in part includes Yuma, Phoenix, Pinal County, Tucson, Santa Cruz County, La Paz County and Cochise County for the most part so to see what alert you are in then read on for details …

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

FINAL FORECAST: Alaskan Storm System To Move Through Arizona Wednesday into Wednesday night; Detailed Maps Inside

Arizona Weather Force is tracking a very cold system that will move into Arizona for your Wednesday and last into Wednesday night. This system is so cold that a focus spot for some flakes flying will be Cave Creek to Carefree as snow-levels plummet to the 2,000 FT mark. Heavy snow with blizzard criteria conditions will be likely for the mountain areas, including Prescott to Payson, with a now official Blizzard Warning in effect from this office along with thundersnow. Low elevation areas will see some rain moving through, but you in the Tucson areas have snowfall pegged on the AZWF snow model so for details read on …

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

California and Arizona Will Have More Storms in the Next 30 Years Than Last; Bringing Back the 80s and 90s Storm Systems

For the past 30 years California and Arizona has been in a major drought on and on again. But the indications are that we have been out of it for the last few years and will continue for the next near 30 years so read on for details …

Read full story
69 comments
Arizona State

Storm System to Move into Arizona Tonight into Sunday with Renewed Precipitation; Detailed Maps Inside

A storm system moving out of Southern California will move through Arizona overnight tonight and go through Sunday as well, bringing mountain snow and low terrain rainfall so for the rain and snow maps read on for details …

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Powerful 150 MPH Arctic Jet Stream to Deliver Damaging Winds This Week, Along with Heavy Snow and Low Elevation Rainfall

A multi-day storm event is on tap for Arizona as a powerful arctic jet stream dips down into the region within the Raiden Storm Pattern so read on for details in your area on how much wind, rain, and snow you will get along with the important maps within …

Read full story
27 comments
Arizona State

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued for Arizona During the Last Week of February, Starting End Week

Arizona Weather Force has issued the Long-Range Weather Advisory as the next Raiden Storm Pattern develops for the last week of this month so read on for details …. The SCWF Model clearly shows we went from notable back on February 8th for this period to high risk now. I do think we will see a higher risk than that, especially in the Mogollon areas as these storms will have a strong southerly flow in the low levels. In addition to that, these storms are on the colder side with some of the impulses, which means we can get snow-levels below that 4,000 FT mark, thus I will be closely monitoring starting the end of this week.

Read full story
8 comments
Arizona State

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for the Metro and Mountain Areas of Arizona This Morning Through the Evening; 2-13-2023

Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this morning, until 8pm this evening for two thirds of Arizona from West-Central, Central, and the Eastern half of the state so read on for details …

Read full story
9 comments
Arizona State

Double Storm Systems to Move Across Arizona Monday through Wednesday Morning; Damaging Winds Expected as Well

A cutoff low coming out of Northern Baja tomorrow will start a short term storm pattern that will last from Monday through noon on Wednesday, bringing two separate systems through the state, with damaging winds, thunderstorms, heavy mountain snow, and low terrain rain in a rare event for this time of year, so for the AZWF rain, snow, and wind models read on for details …

Read full story
21 comments
Arizona State

FINAL FORECAST: Rain and Snow to Move into Arizona Later Monday into Tuesday; Models Finalized Inside

A storm system that will impact California later today and mostly Monday will affect Arizona later in the period, Monday, and go through Tuesday, bringing a round of rain and mountain snow. Although not as cold of a system as the last one, the winner this time in terms of the most rain will be the Yuma (Southwest Arizona) forecast areas, a rarity for this time of year so keep reading on for the AZWF rain and snow models.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for The Northern Half of Arizona Tonight into Friday

Issued Zones: Northern half of Arizona, excluding near and at the CO River Valley zones …. Site: Arizona Weather Force has issued a Winter Weather Advisory effective tonight through Friday …

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Arizona Metros and Higher Terrain Zones Monday Afternoon Through Some of The Night

Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon, evening, and into half of the night for Northwest/Northern/Central/West Central and East Central Arizona.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Rain/Mountain Snow Returning Tonight into Tuesday night, possibly even Wednesday for Arizona

Discussion: The commanding post from 3 days ago continues to remain on track. Another system will come in overnight tonight, now approaching Southern California - and believe it or not ... will last through Tuesday night for the metros/mountain areas as well. Flagstaff will stand to see over 12-18" of snow by Tuesday night, over half that before Monday night.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

Series of Storms to Affect Arizona Starting Sunday: Official Risk Assessment Released

This will just be a reminder to the forecast I told you in the livestream a week ago. This is the period I projected to have the storms parade on in. The first Sunday, increasing everywhere on Monday, then more throughout the week. So, the week of January 15th will be very stormy.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

Weather System to Move Through Arizona on Tuesday, Bringing More Rain and Mountain Snow

A weather system out of California will move through Arizona, separate from the residual showers that are happening now. This will maximize on Tuesday evening for some more rain and mountain snow. It will depend where you are in the upslope regions on what you will see so read on for details and see the AZWF models for rain and snow …

Read full story
5 comments
Pima County, AZ

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros

Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.

Read full story
10 comments
Arizona State

Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona

Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

New Years Day Storm System to Impact Arizona Right on Through Early Week

I will be having further updates on this, but as far as I will say, the yellow/red rain zones are considered my Flood Watch zones. The light blue is a winter weather watch zone, and the dark blue and magenta colors will be the winter storm warning zones.

Read full story
Arizona State

First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Arizona Tonight into Wednesday, Bringing Renewed Precipitation

The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Arizona today, first starting across Northwest State this evening, spreading south and east into the metros by early Wednesday morning with heavy rainfall and mountain snow, continuing on and off over the afternoon, evening, and night on Wednesday so read on for details ...

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Arizona with Series of Storm Systems After Christmas

AZWF Long Range Precipitation Risk Assessment ModelPhoto byArizona Weather Force. Arizona Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory for the next Raiden Storm Pattern, effective now for the week of December 26th, 2022, centering Wednesday into Thursday of that week with a series of storm systems thereafter so read on for details …

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy