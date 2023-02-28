Freeze Alerts Issued for the Metros of Arizona as the Coldest Air of The Season Moves In; Maps Inside

Photo by Arizona Weather Force

Arizona Weather Force has issued three cold air alerts for parts of Arizona. The Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning, and Hard Freeze Warning are now officially activated for overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, which in part includes Yuma, Phoenix, Pinal County, Tucson, Santa Cruz County, La Paz County and Cochise County for the most part so to see what alert you are in then read on for details …

The coldest system this season will move in on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. It will vacate parts of the advisory/warning zones overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, leaving the cold airmass in. This cold airmass is pegging parts of the metro Phoenix zones around Mesa, Scottsdale, and Fountain Hills as going to or below freezing by Thursday morning. This airmass will also affect the metro regions down through I-10 corridor from Phoenix through Pinal and into the Tucson forecast areas.

The airmass is so cold that even the Yuma and Parker forecast zones will see frost advisory temperatures, which is anything between 33 and 38F. To put it short in these zones, it will be cold on Thursday morning so bundle up, protect your plants/animals, and yourself.

Those of you in the mountains do not need the alert on the e-mail alert system due to the fact you always are below freezing this time of year during these storms, so it is not a surprise nor a need to issue it, but the model does label you anyhow.

NOTE: For the storm dynamics maps for rain, snow, and wind during this event, visit this link – https://arizonaweatherforce.com/2023/02/28/final-forecast-alaskan-storm-system-to-move-through-arizona-wednesday-into-wednesday-night-detailed-maps-inside/

Use the information source below for your area’s maps.

Click the following link to see the zoom-in models of the alert to find your area - https://arizonaweatherforce.com/2023/02/28/freeze-alerts-issued-for-the-metros-of-arizona-as-the-coldest-air-of-the-season-moves-in-maps-inside/

- Raiden Storm -

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist with over 25 years' experience for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 25 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.