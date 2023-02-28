Photo by Arizona Weather Force

Arizona Weather Force is tracking a very cold system that will move into Arizona for your Wednesday and last into Wednesday night. This system is so cold that a focus spot for some flakes flying will be Cave Creek to Carefree as snow-levels plummet to the 2,000 FT mark. Heavy snow with blizzard criteria conditions will be likely for the mountain areas, including Prescott to Payson, with a now official Blizzard Warning in effect from this office along with thundersnow. Low elevation areas will see some rain moving through, but you in the Tucson areas have snowfall pegged on the AZWF snow model so for details read on …

Not much to say other than this is the coldest system of the season thus far. Snow-levels going a bit below 2,000 FT proves this point. This is a potent system, even for the Mogollon Rim locations. Here are the key points.

AZWF Blizzard Warning officially in effect for Wednesday/Wednesday night. Thundersnow will be happening at times, upping the snowfall rates. Cave Creek to Carefree have Trace – 2″ on the AZWF snow model. Tucson and all of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee County will see some snow. All of Arizona will have strong winds with this system on Wednesday The next storm pattern will be through March 5th to the 12th as a window, but the strongest one looks around March 9th to 11th, with 10th being the central focus

For the rest of the region, please use the information source below for your rain, snow, and wind maps from the AZWF model suites.

DO NOT FORGET TO LOOK AT THE VALID TIMING IT IS FOR

Link to the rain and snow model images for this event - https://arizonaweatherforce.com/2023/02/28/final-forecast-alaskan-storm-system-to-move-through-arizona-wednesday-into-wednesday-night-detailed-maps-inside/

Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not Yet! ARIZONA WEATHER FORCE MAIN:

TWITTER: Join the AZWF Twitter For Articles By Clicking Here

- Raiden Storm -

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist with over 25 years' experience for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 25 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.