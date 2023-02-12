Double Storm Systems to Move Across Arizona Monday through Wednesday Morning; Damaging Winds Expected as Well

Arizona Weather Force

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGHKX_0kl0Tv3V00
Photo byArizona Weather Force

A cutoff low coming out of Northern Baja tomorrow will start a short term storm pattern that will last from Monday through noon on Wednesday, bringing two separate systems through the state, with damaging winds, thunderstorms, heavy mountain snow, and low terrain rain in a rare event for this time of year, so for the AZWF rain, snow, and wind models read on for details …

A cutoff low that missed most of Southern California as expected will move south of there and through Northern Baja tonight, ending up moving across Arizona over the morning through evening on your Monday.  This will bring mountain snow and rainfall for the lower terrain.  It also has enough dynamics to warrant the chance of thunderstorms across the metro zones, with thundersnow possible in the mountain zones.  Thunderstorms on Monday will bring the chance of hail as well as funnel clouds which could briefly touchdown as a small tornado.  This usually is the case with such a cold upper-level low.

There will be a break on Monday night, but on Tuesday a storm system approaching the Pacific Northwest today will dip into Arizona.  This will bring heavier snowfall for the mountain areas, and renewed rainfall for the lower terrain.  This system is also an extremely powerful one in terms of downward force wind.  This means that the entire state will see gusts over 40+ mph, with some areas easily over 50 mph.  The wind model in the information and/or links below shows the scale at which is being thought for Tuesday’s wind-fest across the state.

As the system exists, a small bit of snow is going to be possible for the Tucson metro zones on Tuesday night as well as most of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee County.

Another system is possible over this weekend … but for now, use the rain, snow, and wind models below for the 48 hour period starting tomorrow (Monday morning).

Link to the rain and snow model images - https://arizonaweatherforce.com/2023/02/12/storm-system-to-move-across-arizona-monday-through-wednesday-morning-damaging-winds-expected-rain-snow-wind-models-released/

Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not Yet! ARIZONA WEATHER FORCE MAIN:

TWITTER: Join the AZWF Twitter For Articles By Clicking Here

- Raiden Storm -

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist with over 25 years' experience for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 25 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weather# rain# thunderstorm# snow# wind

Comments / 21

Published by

Arizona Weather Force is Arizona's most accurate custom weather alert service, specializing in storms, high winds, snow, and the monsoon season with over 65,000 people on social media and counting.

Arizona State
1K followers

More from Arizona Weather Force

Arizona State

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for the Metro and Mountain Areas of Arizona This Morning Through the Evening; 2-13-2023

Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this morning, until 8pm this evening for two thirds of Arizona from West-Central, Central, and the Eastern half of the state so read on for details …

Read full story
9 comments
Arizona State

FINAL FORECAST: Rain and Snow to Move into Arizona Later Monday into Tuesday; Models Finalized Inside

A storm system that will impact California later today and mostly Monday will affect Arizona later in the period, Monday, and go through Tuesday, bringing a round of rain and mountain snow. Although not as cold of a system as the last one, the winner this time in terms of the most rain will be the Yuma (Southwest Arizona) forecast areas, a rarity for this time of year so keep reading on for the AZWF rain and snow models.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for The Northern Half of Arizona Tonight into Friday

Issued Zones: Northern half of Arizona, excluding near and at the CO River Valley zones …. Site: Arizona Weather Force has issued a Winter Weather Advisory effective tonight through Friday …

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Arizona Metros and Higher Terrain Zones Monday Afternoon Through Some of The Night

Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon, evening, and into half of the night for Northwest/Northern/Central/West Central and East Central Arizona.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Rain/Mountain Snow Returning Tonight into Tuesday night, possibly even Wednesday for Arizona

Discussion: The commanding post from 3 days ago continues to remain on track. Another system will come in overnight tonight, now approaching Southern California - and believe it or not ... will last through Tuesday night for the metros/mountain areas as well. Flagstaff will stand to see over 12-18" of snow by Tuesday night, over half that before Monday night.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

Series of Storms to Affect Arizona Starting Sunday: Official Risk Assessment Released

This will just be a reminder to the forecast I told you in the livestream a week ago. This is the period I projected to have the storms parade on in. The first Sunday, increasing everywhere on Monday, then more throughout the week. So, the week of January 15th will be very stormy.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

Weather System to Move Through Arizona on Tuesday, Bringing More Rain and Mountain Snow

A weather system out of California will move through Arizona, separate from the residual showers that are happening now. This will maximize on Tuesday evening for some more rain and mountain snow. It will depend where you are in the upslope regions on what you will see so read on for details and see the AZWF models for rain and snow …

Read full story
5 comments
Pima County, AZ

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros

Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.

Read full story
10 comments
Arizona State

Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona

Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

New Years Day Storm System to Impact Arizona Right on Through Early Week

I will be having further updates on this, but as far as I will say, the yellow/red rain zones are considered my Flood Watch zones. The light blue is a winter weather watch zone, and the dark blue and magenta colors will be the winter storm warning zones.

Read full story
Arizona State

First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Arizona Tonight into Wednesday, Bringing Renewed Precipitation

The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Arizona today, first starting across Northwest State this evening, spreading south and east into the metros by early Wednesday morning with heavy rainfall and mountain snow, continuing on and off over the afternoon, evening, and night on Wednesday so read on for details ...

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Arizona with Series of Storm Systems After Christmas

AZWF Long Range Precipitation Risk Assessment ModelPhoto byArizona Weather Force. Arizona Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory for the next Raiden Storm Pattern, effective now for the week of December 26th, 2022, centering Wednesday into Thursday of that week with a series of storm systems thereafter so read on for details …

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy