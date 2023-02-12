Double Storm Systems to Move Across Arizona Monday through Wednesday Morning; Damaging Winds Expected as Well

Photo by Arizona Weather Force

A cutoff low coming out of Northern Baja tomorrow will start a short term storm pattern that will last from Monday through noon on Wednesday, bringing two separate systems through the state, with damaging winds, thunderstorms, heavy mountain snow, and low terrain rain in a rare event for this time of year, so for the AZWF rain, snow, and wind models read on for details …

A cutoff low that missed most of Southern California as expected will move south of there and through Northern Baja tonight, ending up moving across Arizona over the morning through evening on your Monday. This will bring mountain snow and rainfall for the lower terrain. It also has enough dynamics to warrant the chance of thunderstorms across the metro zones, with thundersnow possible in the mountain zones. Thunderstorms on Monday will bring the chance of hail as well as funnel clouds which could briefly touchdown as a small tornado. This usually is the case with such a cold upper-level low.

There will be a break on Monday night, but on Tuesday a storm system approaching the Pacific Northwest today will dip into Arizona. This will bring heavier snowfall for the mountain areas, and renewed rainfall for the lower terrain. This system is also an extremely powerful one in terms of downward force wind. This means that the entire state will see gusts over 40+ mph, with some areas easily over 50 mph. The wind model in the information and/or links below shows the scale at which is being thought for Tuesday’s wind-fest across the state.

As the system exists, a small bit of snow is going to be possible for the Tucson metro zones on Tuesday night as well as most of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee County.

Another system is possible over this weekend … but for now, use the rain, snow, and wind models below for the 48 hour period starting tomorrow (Monday morning).

Link to the rain and snow model images - https://arizonaweatherforce.com/2023/02/12/storm-system-to-move-across-arizona-monday-through-wednesday-morning-damaging-winds-expected-rain-snow-wind-models-released/

Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not Yet! ARIZONA WEATHER FORCE MAIN:

TWITTER: Join the AZWF Twitter For Articles By Clicking Here

- Raiden Storm -

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist with over 25 years' experience for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 25 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.