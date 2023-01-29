Photo by Arizona Weather Force

A storm system that will impact California later today and mostly Monday will affect Arizona later in the period, Monday, and go through Tuesday, bringing a round of rain and mountain snow. Although not as cold of a system as the last one, the winner this time in terms of the most rain will be the Yuma (Southwest Arizona) forecast areas, a rarity for this time of year so keep reading on for the AZWF rain and snow models.

Link to the rain and snow model images - https://arizonaweatherforce.com/2023/01/29/final-forecast-rain-and-snow-to-move-into-arizona-later-monday-into-tuesday-models-finalized-inside/

Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not Yet! ARIZONA WEATHER FORCE MAIN:

TWITTER: Join the AZWF Twitter For Articles By Clicking Here

- Raiden Storm -

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist with over 25 years' experience for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 25 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.