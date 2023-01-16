Rain/Mountain Snow Returning Tonight into Tuesday night, possibly even Wednesday for Arizona

Discussion: The commanding post from 3 days ago continues to remain on track. Another system will come in overnight tonight, now approaching Southern California - and believe it or not ... will last through Tuesday night for the metros/mountain areas as well. Flagstaff will stand to see over 12-18" of snow by Tuesday night, over half that before Monday night.

There is not much to update on this system from the original. If you know what I do, unless there are changes then I do not update as there is no need. The alert system is down, so you are only seeing these updates on social media and/or other member means attm.

There will be areas of flooding through the period spoken above ...

Cold air for both day/night will come after this system moves on out.

LONG RANGE: More storms, even colder, will happen after this moves on in ...

Raiden Storm

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist with over 25 years' experience for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 25 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.

