Rain/Mountain Snow Returning Tonight into Tuesday night, possibly even Wednesday for Arizona

Photo by Arizona Weather Force

Discussion: The commanding post from 3 days ago continues to remain on track. Another system will come in overnight tonight, now approaching Southern California - and believe it or not ... will last through Tuesday night for the metros/mountain areas as well. Flagstaff will stand to see over 12-18" of snow by Tuesday night, over half that before Monday night.

There is not much to update on this system from the original. If you know what I do, unless there are changes then I do not update as there is no need. The alert system is down, so you are only seeing these updates on social media and/or other member means attm.

There will be areas of flooding through the period spoken above ...

Cold air for both day/night will come after this system moves on out.

LONG RANGE: More storms, even colder, will happen after this moves on in ...

COMMANDING ARTICLE FROM 3 DAYS AGO - https://original.newsbreak.com/@arizona-weather-force-1602273/2888468277137-series-of-storms-to-affect-arizona-starting-sunday-official-risk-assessment-released?s=influencer

- Raiden Storm -

