Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros

Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.

Cold air aloft is moving in from Western Arizona, and as the article yesterday stated (click here) thunderstorms would be possible with this storm system today. Storms today have the power to produce hail, strong winds, funnel clouds, and even isolated tornado activity as they move from west to east.

The storms will continue behind the main frontal zone through the evening hours across Maricopa County especially, so do not be surprised to have an active day.

