Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona

Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.

We will have another impulse later Monday night into the 3rd. This will be colder, so this is when Payson and Prescott see some snow, Payson would be 3-5″ mark and Prescott to 1-2″ mark.

LONG RANGE: More storms will be moving through during the month of January as we get into yet another storm pattern after a lull in activity after the current pattern. I will touch on that with the January 2023 forecast, expected to be released in a couple of days, but we will remain with my original forecast from months ago stating a wetter season, and we have seen that thus far. Click here to read that forecast.

