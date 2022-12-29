New Years Day Storm System to Impact Arizona Right on Through Early Week

Photo by Arizona Weather Force

I will be having further updates on this, but as far as I will say, the yellow/red rain zones are considered my Flood Watch zones. The light blue is a winter weather watch zone, and the dark blue and magenta colors will be the winter storm warning zones.

Discussion: Preliminary estimation for the next storm system, expected New Years Day and lasting with a second system right behind it right on into Monday.

Estimations here at Arizona Weather Force shows this is going to be a colder system as both fronts move through. We will see significant Winter Storm Warning criterion for the Mogollon Rim zones, from Alpine along the rim northwest to Flagstaff, as indicated by the magenta colors on this graphic.

You can also note that Payson/Star Valley will have snowfall with this next round due to the snow-level lowering through the 4500' mark, as will Prescott.

The metros of Phoenix/Pinal/Tucson will have heavy rainfall at times as well, the red color being the zones of the heaviest rainfall that I expect. This front will stretch far south into Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties as well.

We are still far away, but confidence is definitely there for a New Years hit, right on into Monday on a secondary impulse. Stay tuned to Arizona Weather Force for the next update.

Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not Yet! ARIZONA WEATHER FORCE MAIN:

TWITTER: Join the AZWF Twitter For Articles By Clicking Here

- Raiden Storm -

Master Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 20 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.