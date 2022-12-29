First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Arizona Tonight into Wednesday, Bringing Renewed Precipitation

Arizona Weather Force

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7vp7_0jvirDFj00
Photo byArizona Weather Force

The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Arizona today, first starting across Northwest State this evening, spreading south and east into the metros by early Wednesday morning with heavy rainfall and mountain snow, continuing on and off over the afternoon, evening, and night on Wednesday so read on for details ... 

Rainfall amounts will be highest south and west of the higher terrain. 1-2″ in areas like Prescott, Payson, and Sedona.  A large swath of heavy rain will develop within the upper divergent sector of a strong 200 mph jet stream for the Phoenix Metro zones, southward through the population centers of the San Tan Valley early Wednesday morning.

Snow-levels will be higher with this system than the previous system early this month, giving no accumulating snow to Payson, but enough levels for Flagstaff with 6-12", a foot for Happy Jack, 2-6" for Show Low, 4-8" in Pinetop, and 12-18 for the upper elevations of Mt. Baldy.

Another system moves through on Thursday, followed by a larger one on New Years Day.

LONG RANGE:  Unsettled weather will be off and on through the first half of January.  Additional articles will be written as numbers are crunched.

