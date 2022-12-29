First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Arizona Tonight into Wednesday, Bringing Renewed Precipitation

Photo by Arizona Weather Force

The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Arizona today, first starting across Northwest State this evening, spreading south and east into the metros by early Wednesday morning with heavy rainfall and mountain snow, continuing on and off over the afternoon, evening, and night on Wednesday so read on for details ...

Rainfall amounts will be highest south and west of the higher terrain. 1-2″ in areas like Prescott, Payson, and Sedona. A large swath of heavy rain will develop within the upper divergent sector of a strong 200 mph jet stream for the Phoenix Metro zones, southward through the population centers of the San Tan Valley early Wednesday morning.

Snow-levels will be higher with this system than the previous system early this month, giving no accumulating snow to Payson, but enough levels for Flagstaff with 6-12", a foot for Happy Jack, 2-6" for Show Low, 4-8" in Pinetop, and 12-18 for the upper elevations of Mt. Baldy.

Another system moves through on Thursday, followed by a larger one on New Years Day.

LONG RANGE: Unsettled weather will be off and on through the first half of January. Additional articles will be written as numbers are crunched.

RAIN AND SNOWFALL FORECAST IMAGES - Click Here to see the source article with the zoom-in model images for this event.

- Raiden Storm -

Master Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self-taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 20 years' experience, out forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere.