Glendale, AZ

The Power of Perseverance: Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Success

Arizona Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvowD_0nIgQUPG00

At the end of the school year, fifth graders at Archway Glendale are assigned to write a speech about one of the nine virtues they have learned during their elementary education at Great Hearts.

In this speech, Brooklyn B discusses the virtue of perseverance. Brooklyn notes that life presents many challenges, such as heavy workloads and sickness. However, it is our personal character and perseverance that helps us overcome these difficulties.

The example of Colin from "The Secret Garden" is given, where he showed perseverance in overcoming his walking disability with the support of his friends. The importance of perseverance is also highlighted in history, specifically on the Oregon Trail where pioneers faced various hardships but were determined to settle the land.

Brooklyn shares her personal experience of struggling with math but changing her perspective on trials and learning to "boss her brain." She recognizes the importance of hard work and achieving goals, and hopes to continue demonstrating perseverance at Glendale Prep.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Arizona

579 followers

More from Arizona Updates

Tucson, AZ

Credit Unions in Tucson Join Forces with Mobile Meals to Fight Hunger and Support the Community

Several Tucson credit unions, including Vantage West Credit Union, Tucson Federal Credit Union, Pyramid Federal Credit Union, Pima Federal Credit Union, Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union, Hughes Federal Credit Union, and the GoWest Foundation, have partnered with Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona to combat hunger in the community.

Read full story
Prescott, AZ

City of Prescott Historic Preservation Commission to Review Proposed Development of Prescott Plaza Hotel

The City of Prescott Historic Preservation Commission will hold a study session to review the proposed Prescott Plaza Hotel on July 14 at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The developer plans to demolish the existing building and construct a 55-room, 5-story boutique hotel. The current address is occupied by Mountain Spirit Gallery, Whiskey Row Harley Davidson, and Wild at Heart.

Read full story
Oro Valley, AZ

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of Steam Pump Ranch Restoration Project in Oro Valley

The Town of Oro Valley in Arizona will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Steam Pump Ranch Barbecue and Bunkhouse restoration project on July 18 at 10 a.m. This project is part of the Steam Pump Ranch Master Plan and will make previously unavailable spaces accessible to the public.

Read full story
Arizona State

Governor Katie Hobbs Defends Executive Order Safeguarding Women and Doctors from Abortion Prosecutions in Arizona

Governor Katie Hobbs of Arizona has sent a letter to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in support of her Executive Order aimed at protecting women and doctors from abortion prosecutions.

Read full story
Pima, AZ

Join the Big Library Read and Dive into "A Very Typical Family"!

From July 13 - 27, readers worldwide can participate in the Big Library Read digital book club. They can borrow "A Very Typical Family" with no waitlists or holds from the library's digital collection. To join, borrow the book from the Library's OverDrive site or the Libby app. Participants can also join online discussions or access a discussion guide.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Goodyear, AZ

Yard Milkshake Bar to Open New Downtown Location in Goodyear, Joining Exciting New Additions to GSQ

The Yard Milkshake Bar is set to open a new location in Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ. Known for its extravagant milkshakes, the business gained fame on "Shark Tank" and secured investment to expand.

Read full story
San Luis, AZ

Scheduled Road Work and Detour Information - July 8th & July 9th

The City of San Luis Department of Public Works has scheduled Hulxe striping company to begin striping certain streets on July 8th and 9th. The streets include South Ave. B, Urtuzuastegui St., 6th Ave, and 8th Ave.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Vote for the Best of Tucson 2023 and Help Shape the City's Narrative

Tucson Weekly is celebrating the Best of Tucson in 2023, with a high school yearbook theme. The platform allows people to recognize and honor outstanding establishments, experiences, and individuals that make Tucson extraordinary.

Read full story
Sedona, AZ

Lane Restrictions on SR 179 in Sedona for Overnight Pavement Improvement Project

Starting Sunday night, July 9, lane restrictions will be in place on State Route 179 in Sedona as crews work on applying lane stripes and other pavement markings for a pavement improvement project.

Read full story
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Promotion of Nathan Adler to Fire Marshal in Lake Havasu City Demonstrates Commitment to Talent Recognition and Community Safety

Nathan Adler has been promoted to the role of Fire Marshal in Lake Havasu City by the Fire Department. This promotion comes after Adler's extensive experience and dedication within the department.

Read full story
1 comments
Sedona, AZ

Introducing the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau's New Board of Directors: A Wealth of Expertise and Dedication

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau's volunteer Board of Directors is a valuable asset to the organization. Comprised of business leaders from various industries, the board brings expertise in advocacy, entrepreneurship, finance, tourism, and more.

Read full story
Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear: Leading the Way in Water Conservation with Innovative Programs

The city of Goodyear prides itself on being a leader in water management and conservation. They offer various programs and services to help residents conserve water, with successful results. By taking advantage of multiple water-saving services, residents have reduced their water usage by an average of 17% in the past year.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

'Wings y Más' Takes Over Renovated Bar Space on Prince Road, Offering a Variety of Wings and More (MENU)

The bar Elbow Room was renovated and renamed The Billy Bar after being featured on the reality show "Bar Rescue," but closed in April 2023. The space was then taken over by Wings y Más, a new restaurant set to open on July 7 at 1145 W. Prince Rd.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Tap & Bottle Celebrates 10 Years in Downtown Tucson with Anniversary Party and Special Beer Release

Tap & Bottle, a local taproom in downtown Tucson, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a party on July 8. The taproom originally opened in 2013 as a craft beer destination and bottleshop, but has since expanded to include a curated wine and spirits selection.

Read full story
Arizona State

Governor Katie Hobbs Expands Access to Over-the-Counter Contraception for Arizonans, Ensuring Reproductive Freedom and Healthcare Access

Governor Katie Hobbs of Phoenix, AZ has announced that Arizonans aged 18 and older will soon be able to access over-the-counter contraception at local pharmacies without a prescription. This move aims to protect reproductive freedom and ensure access to basic healthcare.

Read full story
Red Mountain, CA

Big Train Extravaganza at Red Mountain Library

The Arizona Big Train Operators (ABTO) model train club will be showcasing their collection at the Red Mountain Library. The exhibit will feature G-scale model trains, passing tracks, dioramas, bridges, villages, and towns. ABTO members will be present to answer questions. The exhibit will be available from July 24 to July 29.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Weekend Freeway Improvement Projects Cause Closures in Phoenix Area

The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that improvement projects will result in closures along several Phoenix-area freeways this weekend. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and plan detour routes.

Read full story
Payson, AZ

ADOT Enhances Traffic Signal Technology and Timing in Payson to Improve Travel Efficiency

The Arizona Department of Transportation has upgraded traffic signal technology and timing on State Route 87 and State Route 260 in Payson to improve travel for residents, visitors, and passersby. Engineers have added nine Payson traffic signals to ADOT's Statewide Traffic Signal System, allowing staff to monitor and adjust the signals remotely. They have also created new signal timing plans for weekdays and weekends to address increased traffic.

Read full story
Prescott Valley, AZ

Join the Prescott Valley Police Department at our Recruitment Open House

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is seeking motivated individuals to join their growing agency in a vibrant community. The department offers job security, medical and dental plans, tuition reimbursement, and work/life balance.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy