The Power of Perseverance: Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Success

At the end of the school year, fifth graders at Archway Glendale are assigned to write a speech about one of the nine virtues they have learned during their elementary education at Great Hearts.

In this speech, Brooklyn B discusses the virtue of perseverance. Brooklyn notes that life presents many challenges, such as heavy workloads and sickness. However, it is our personal character and perseverance that helps us overcome these difficulties.

The example of Colin from "The Secret Garden" is given, where he showed perseverance in overcoming his walking disability with the support of his friends. The importance of perseverance is also highlighted in history, specifically on the Oregon Trail where pioneers faced various hardships but were determined to settle the land.

Brooklyn shares her personal experience of struggling with math but changing her perspective on trials and learning to "boss her brain." She recognizes the importance of hard work and achieving goals, and hopes to continue demonstrating perseverance at Glendale Prep.