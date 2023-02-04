The Health Benefits and Nutritional Breakdown of Cloud Bread

Ariana Taylor

Cloud bread has become a popular food trend in recent years, especially among those who are looking for low-carb and gluten-free options. This fluffy and airy bread is made from a combination of eggs, cream cheese, and sweetener, making it a perfect alternative for those who can’t tolerate traditional wheat-based bread. But what makes cloud bread truly special is its health benefits and nutritional value. In this article, we will dive into the health benefits and nutritional breakdown of cloud bread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsJ1A_0kcLejx100
Cloud BreadPhoto byeasyanddelish.com

First, let’s take a look at the nutritional value of cloud bread. Cloud bread is low in carbohydrates, making it a great option for those following a low-carb or ketogenic diet. A single slice of cloud bread contains only 1 gram of carbohydrates, compared to 12 grams in a slice of whole wheat bread. It’s also a good source of protein, with 2 grams per slice. This makes cloud bread a filling and satisfying option for those who are trying to increase their protein intake.

Cloud bread is also gluten-free, which makes it a great option for those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. For those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance, it can cause damage to the small intestine, leading to a range of symptoms, such as bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. By avoiding gluten, those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance can reduce symptoms and maintain good gut health.

Another health benefit of cloud bread is that it’s low in calories. A single slice of cloud bread contains only 40-50 calories, making it a great option for those who are watching their calorie intake. This makes cloud bread a great option for a low-calorie snack or a replacement for high-calorie bread in a sandwich or wrap.

Cloud bread is also low in fat, with only 2 grams per slice. This makes it a healthier option compared to traditional bread, which can contain up to 5 grams of fat per slice. By reducing the amount of fat in your diet, you can lower your cholesterol levels and reduce your risk of heart disease.

In addition to its low-carb, gluten-free, low-calorie, and low-fat benefits, cloud bread is also a good source of vitamins and minerals. For example, eggs, the main ingredient in cloud bread, are a good source of vitamins B12, B6, and D, as well as selenium, which helps with thyroid function. Cream cheese is a good source of calcium, which is important for bone health, and cream of tartar, which is used to stabilize egg whites, is a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure.

In conclusion, cloud bread is a great option for those looking for a low-carb, gluten-free, low-calorie, and low-fat alternative to traditional bread. Its health benefits and nutritional value make it a great addition to any diet. Whether you’re trying to increase your protein intake, reduce your calorie intake, or maintain good gut health, cloud bread is a versatile and delicious option that can help you achieve your health goals. So why not give cloud bread a try today and see how it can benefit your health and nutrition?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Ariana Taylor a health, fitness expert and personal trainer, life coach, blogger, my mission is to cut through the sound in the health and fitness industry and to empower women to create supportable solutions for mental health, happiness, and self-as

Los Angeles County, CA
430 followers

More from Ariana Taylor

Fined for the Feast: Chinese Food Blogger Fined $18,500 After Cooking and Eating a Great White Shark

A well-known Chinese food blogger has been fined $18,500 after cooking and eating a great white shark, which is a protected species. The individual, who has a significant following on social media, documented the cooking and consumption of the shark on their platform, leading to widespread outrage from animal rights activists and members of the public. The authorities quickly launched an investigation, and the individual was subsequently charged with violating wildlife protection laws.

Read full story

Discover the Best Vegan Egg Alternatives for Your Breakfast

As the vegan movement gains momentum, more and more people are looking for egg alternatives in their diet. Whether it's for ethical, health, or environmental reasons, there's no denying that plant-based egg substitutes have come a long way in recent years.

Read full story

Making the Switch: "How to Start a Plant-Based Diet and Stick to it

Making the switch to a plant-based diet can seem daunting, especially if you've been eating animal products your entire life. However, with the right planning and preparation, transitioning to a vegan diet can be a seamless and enjoyable experience. Here are some tips on how to start a plant-based diet and stick to it.

Read full story
2 comments

BBQ on a Budget: 5 Delicious and Affordable Grilling Recipes

Winter is here and nothing HOT in winter like the smell of a BBQ grilling up some delicious food. However, BBQs can be costly, especially if you're feeding a crowd. But, have no fear! With a little bit of planning and creativity, you can throw a BBQ that won't break the bank. Here are some delicious and affordable grilling recipes that will have your taste buds singing and your wallet still full.

Read full story

Nitro Coffee vs Cold Brew: Which One is Right for You?

Nitro coffee and cold brew are both popular coffee brewing methods that have gained a lot of attention in recent years. Both methods create a unique and delicious taste, but they also have their own distinct characteristics that set them apart. In this article, we will explore the differences between nitro coffee and cold brew and help you determine which one is right for you.

Read full story

What Are Some Allergic Reactions to Cinnamon?

Cinnamon is a widely used spice in many foods and drinks. Its warm, sweet taste and medicinal properties make it a popular ingredient in many culinary delights. However, some people may experience allergic reactions to cinnamon, which can range from mild to severe. In this article, we will discuss the different types of allergic reactions that can occur as a result of consuming cinnamon and the symptoms that are associated with each type.

Read full story

DIY Coffee Recipes: From Cold Brew to Coffee Cocktails

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world and for good reason. Not only is it delicious, but it also provides a boost of energy and can even have health benefits when consumed in moderation. However, sometimes it can be fun to mix things up and try new coffee recipes at home. In this article, we will explore some DIY coffee recipes that range from cold brew to coffee cocktails.

Read full story
1 comments

Beyond Organic: Understanding Climate-Conscious Food Choices

Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and it is becoming increasingly clear that our food choices play a significant role in contributing to the problem. While organic foods have long been considered a more environmentally-friendly option, there is a growing movement towards understanding and choosing foods that are not only organic, but also climate-conscious.

Read full story

What is Good Food for a Pregnant Woman?

Good nutrition is essential for the health and well-being of both the pregnant woman and her developing baby. During pregnancy, the body goes through many changes, and a woman's nutrient needs increase. It is important for pregnant women to be mindful of the foods they eat, as they can have a direct impact on the baby's growth and development.

Read full story
2 comments

What Are Some Good Vegetarian Soup Recipes?

Soup is a comforting and nourishing meal that can be enjoyed all year round. Vegetarian soups are a great option for those who follow a plant-based diet or are looking to incorporate more vegetables into their diet.

Read full story

What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?

Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.

Read full story
16 comments

How Can You Cook Leftover Gnocchi?

Gnocchi, a traditional Italian dumpling made from potatoes, flour, and eggs, is a delicious and versatile dish that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. One of the best things about gnocchi is that it can be easily made in advance and then reheated as leftovers. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to cook leftover gnocchi to perfection:

Read full story
1 comments

Angie Martinez Podcast: Kim Kardashian Discusses the Challenges of Co-Parenting

In a recent episode of the Angie Martinez podcast, Kim Kardashian sat down with the legendary radio host to discuss a variety of topics, including her experience with co-parenting.

Read full story

Examining the Benefits of Transitioning Heroin Addicts to Methadone Treatment

Medical Disclaimer:The information on this site is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained on or available through this website is for general information purposes only.

Read full story

Parents Who Take Vacations Live Longer

How many parents have put off a vacation because they didn’t have the time, the money, or the desire to travel with little kids in tow? I’m betting many. According to a study, as many as 25% of U.S. adults don’t take any vacation during the year.

Read full story

Should Kids Avoid Milk During Colds?

Just two weeks ago when my kids had colds, my neighbor told me, “Well, just don’t give them milk or cheese. It will just make it harder for them to breathe.” I nodded, having heard this many times before. Then I started to think about it. Was this common knowledge based in fact? I had to find out.

Read full story
4 comments

The Dangers of Not Fighting Fair Around the Kids

It’s simply bound to happen when you live with someone in such close proximity for such an extended period of time. Especially when you are trying to work together to make the best life for you and your children.

Read full story
2 comments

Mistakes You Make When Talking to a Preemie Mom

When I was taking my little ones out for a walk today, we passed a woman with a stroller. In the stroller was a very tiny baby. He was dressed in an adorable blue outfit, had an NG tube in his nose, and some other medical gear that I wasn’t as familiar with. We chatted briefly and then my kids and I continued on our walk.

Read full story
Colorado State

The Great Breastfeeding Hoax

I was a mom who was desperate to breastfeed. I worked with lactation consultants, took supplements and prescriptions, pumped endlessly, and still, my daughter was crying in hunger. And she wasn’t the only one sobbing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy