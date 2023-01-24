BBQ on a Budget: 5 Delicious and Affordable Grilling Recipes

Ariana Taylor

Winter is here and nothing HOT in winter like the smell of a BBQ grilling up some delicious food. However, BBQs can be costly, especially if you're feeding a crowd. But, have no fear! With a little bit of planning and creativity, you can throw a BBQ that won't break the bank. Here are some delicious and affordable grilling recipes that will have your taste buds singing and your wallet still full.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLIlu_0kPFDgTM00
Photo bystockland.com.au

1. Grilled Vegetables

Grilled vegetables are a great way to add some color and nutrition to your BBQ spread without breaking the bank. Plus, they're easy to make and can be a hit with both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

Ingredients:

  • 1 eggplant, sliced
  • 2 bell peppers, sliced
  • 1 zucchini, sliced
  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Fresh herbs, such as thyme or basil (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
  2. In a large bowl, toss the eggplant, bell peppers, zucchini, and red onion with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Grill the vegetables for about 5-7 minutes on each side, or until they're tender and slightly charred.
  4. If desired, sprinkle with fresh herbs before serving.

2. Grilled Fruit Kebabs

Adding grilled fruit to your BBQ spread is a great way to add a touch of sweetness without spending a lot of money. These grilled fruit kebabs are a great dessert option that is easy to make and will have everyone asking for more.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint of strawberries, hulled and halved
  • 1 pint of blueberries
  • 1 pint of pineapple chunks
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together the honey, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
  3. Thread the strawberries, blueberries, and pineapple chunks onto skewers.
  4. Brush the fruit with the honey mixture.
  5. Grill the fruit kebabs for about 3-5 minutes on each side, or until they're slightly charred and the fruit is warmed through.

3. Burgers

Burgers are a staple at any BBQ and they don't have to be expensive. By using ground turkey or chicken instead of beef, you can save money without sacrificing flavor. This recipe for BBQ turkey burgers is a crowd-pleaser and won't break the bank.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs ground turkey
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tbsp BBQ sauce
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
  2. In a large bowl, mix together the ground turkey, breadcrumbs, egg, BBQ sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper.
  3. Form the mixture into patties.
  4. Grill the burgers for about 6-8 minutes on each side, or until they're cooked through.

4. Grilled Corn on the Cob

Corn on the cob is a BBQ staple that is both delicious and affordable. Grilling it gives it a smoky flavor that can't be beaten. This recipe for grilled corn on the cob is easy to make and will have everyone reaching for seconds.

Ingredients:

  • 6 ears of corn,
  • 2 tbsp butter, melted
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Lime wedges (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
  2. Brush the ears of corn with melted butter and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Grill the corn for about 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally, or until the kernels are slightly charred and tender.
  4. If desired, serve with lime wedges for squeezing over the top.

5. BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ pulled pork is a delicious and affordable option for feeding a crowd. By using a slow cooker, you can let the pork cook low and slow all day, resulting in tender and flavorful meat. This recipe for BBQ pulled pork is easy to make and will have everyone coming back for seconds.

Ingredients:

  • 3 lb pork shoulder
  • 1 cup BBQ sauce
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

  1. In a small bowl, mix together the BBQ sauce, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt and pepper.
  2. Place the pork shoulder in a slow cooker and pour the BBQ sauce mixture over the top.
  3. Cook on low for 8-10 hours, or until the pork is tender and easily shreds with a fork.
  4. Shred the pork and toss with the remaining BBQ sauce.

These are just a few of the delicious and affordable grilling recipes that you can use to make your BBQ a hit without breaking the bank. By using a little bit of creativity, you can create a spread that is both delicious and budget-friendly. So, fire up that grill, and invite some friends and family over.

