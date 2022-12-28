Angie Martinez Podcast: Kim Kardashian Discusses the Challenges of Co-Parenting

Ariana Taylor

In a recent episode of the Angie Martinez podcast, Kim Kardashian sat down with the legendary radio host to discuss a variety of topics, including her experience with co-parenting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fmdtq_0jvFjO6x00
Kim Kardashian Discusses the Challenges of Co-ParentingPhoto byharpersbazaar.com

Kardashian, who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, opened up about the challenges she has faced in navigating the co-parenting dynamic. "It's definitely not easy," Kardashian said. "I think it's important for people to know that, you know, it's not easy for anyone. It's not easy for any family to go through a divorce, especially when there's kids involved."

Despite the difficulties, Kardashian emphasized the importance of putting the needs of her children first. "I just always want to make sure my kids are happy and taken care of and that they have a good relationship with their dad, and that's what's most important to me," she said.

Kardashian also touched on the importance of communication and compromise in co-parenting. "I think communication is key and just trying to be the best co-parent you can be, and putting the kids first and trying to be selfless," she said. "I think that's really important, and just trying to compromise and come to agreements and find a happy medium for everyone."

In addition to co-parenting, Kardashian discussed a range of other topics on the podcast, including her experience with prison reform advocacy, her approach to parenting, and her thoughts on the future of her career.

Throughout the conversation, Martinez praised Kardashian for her dedication to social justice causes and her willingness to use her platform to advocate for change. "I think you've always been a very socially conscious person," Martinez said. "Even before it was popular to be socially conscious, you've always had a sense of purpose and a sense of wanting to do good and wanting to help people."

Kardashian responded by saying that she has always felt a sense of responsibility to use her platform for good. "I think that, for me, I just always want to use my voice for good, and I want to use it to help people," she said. "I think that's just always been important to me."

Overall, the Angie Martinez podcast provided a candid and insightful look into the life and thoughts of Kim Kardashian. From discussing the challenges of co-parenting to her commitment to social justice, the conversation offered a glimpse into the mind of one of the most influential women in the world.

