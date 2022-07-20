Sales KPIs Every B2B Organization Should Be Tracking

Sales KPIs for Your B2B Sales Reps freepik

B2B sales is a unique industry with high stakes. Unlike other sales positions, B2B sales teams are tasked with finding, meeting, and closing with other businesses. Each deal matters and many sales teams are focused on closing less than 100 big deals each year.

Each salesperson, whether a Business Development Rep (BDR) setting meetings or an Account Executive (AE) closing deals, focuses foremost on hitting their quota numbers. Other numbers tend to not matter to them.

But for sales leadership, you need to have your top sales KPIs (key performance indicators) that you are tracking and measuring each month and each quarter. We’ll go over the essential KPIs to pay attention to for each part of the sales funnel.

What Are Sales KPIs?

Your sales team needs to be constantly tracking the health of your business and sales pipeline. If you’ve ever peeked into a CRM or sales acceleration software, you’ve seen numbers flying all over the place. Your KPIs are the essential metrics you want to always be watching for your team’s performance.

Be Mindful of the Whole Funnel

When considering your KPIs, you want to make sure they are supporting your whole sales process and not only the result. If you’re only paying attention to closed deals and revenue (essential KPIs to be sure), but aren’t tracking KPIs higher up the funnel, then you won’t be able to know what’s going wrong if revenue drops. We want to be able to isolate problems and troubleshoot.

You want to look at the full picture of your sales engine. You check the oils and tires on a car to make sure it can keep driving. Likewise, you should be checking your KPIs to guarantee your revenue doesn’t surprisingly grind to a halt.

Top of the Funnel Metrics

At the top of the funnel, your focus should be on making contact with leads. Here are the KPIs to watch and use to keep your pipeline fed.

1. Marketing Qualified Leads: How many leads are marketing feeding you each month? Before your sales team starts outreach, you need to know what’s coming down the line and how many leads have become your team’s responsibility.

2. First Response Time: Once a lead comes through, how long does it take for a rep to take action? If your reps take too long to respond, you might be losing easy opportunities.

3. Number of Calls: The phone isn’t fun in B2B sales, but everyone needs to do their share. Phone conversations continue to be one of the best ways to get meetings on the calendar.

4. Number of Emails: Like with calls, you need to be tracking how many emails are going out from each rep and how many your team is sending on the whole.

5. Number of New Accounts Contacted: There’s not a one-to-one between leads and accounts. You want to see how many new accounts have gotten outreach from your sales team so you can track your success.

Middle of the Funnel

The middle of the funnel often doesn’t get much attention. So, it’s often where deals are lost in limbo when no one passes the ball or keeps following up.

1. Average Follow-Up Attempts: You contacted accounts at the top of your funnel. How many times are you reaching out to each one? At least 7 attempts are needed to have a conversation.

2. Number of Accounts Engaged: With all your follow-ups and outreach, how many accounts engage and have a conversation with you? Divide the number of accounts engaged by accounts contacted to see what your success rate is. If you have a high number of follow-ups but low engagement numbers, you may need to reevaluate your outreach approach.

3. Number of Opportunities: Out of your engagement, you need to know the number of potential deals that could move forward. You want to make sure your engagement is leading directly to opportunities.

4. Pipeline Creation by Month: Here is your last chance to catch major bottom-of-the-funnel issues beforehand and set revenue expectations. If the pipeline is lower than usual for one month then you know you need to review the above KPIs and find the leak in your funnel.

Bottom of the Funnel

The bottom of the funnel is where we get to everyone’s favorite numbers. But more than strictly knowing about revenue, we want to know how well opportunities are converting and what the cost of acquisition is, so you can plan how to improve and grow your results.

1. Number of Deals Closed: Your number of deals closed is essential for tracking additional KPIs and having a final number of wins.

2. Opportunity-to-Win: Here is where you can see how well your bottom-of-the-funnel sales reps are converting compared to higher in the funnel.

3. Deal Win-Loss Ratio: This calculation helps you discover why opportunities are being won or lost and is your alarm bell for reevaluating your demos. Your AEs will want to keep a close eye on this metric and use it as their standard for team success.

4. Customer Acquisition Costs: You’ll want to track how much marketing and sales spending was necessary to win a deal on average. By lowering costs, you can increase revenue, and you can know what results from future investments should be considered successful by seeing if they lower the average cost.

5. Pipeline Velocity: To help predict your future revenue, you need to see how long it takes from marketing qualified leads entering your sales pipeline to having a deal won or lost. By knowing how long deals take, you can predict if you’re on track for future revenue.

6. Revenue Growth Rate: More deals don’t always equal more revenue. One big deal could change revenue for the whole quarter. Or, you could discover the cost of acquisition might be getting too high and growth is becoming negative. Revenue growth rate helps you see exactly where your company is going and how successful the big picture is. If it starts to downtrend, you’ll immediately want to dig into the above KPIs to see where things are going wrong.

Run Your Sales Team with Data

Overall, all the above KPIs are in place to help you run your sales team with data. There’s no guessing where things are going wrong or where changes need to be made. When big deals and hitting quota are on the line, emotions can run high, but your data can guide you to scalable, reliable revenue growth.