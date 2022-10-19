Paul Ryan Says Trump Won’t be GOP Nom in 2024: ‘We All Know He Will Lose’

Former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan projected that former President Donald Trump will not be the party's choice for president in the 2024 election

Ryan stated in an interview with consulting firm Teneo that aired on Thursday that "Trump's unelectability would be obvious by then." The company's vice chairman is Ryan.



The former Wisconsin lawmaker asked, "Why would we want to go with him when we all know he's much more likely to lose the White House than anyone else running for president on our side of the aisle?"



Ryan continued, "I'm not sure if it really matters whether he runs or not. He won't be the nominee, I don't believe.



Having left Congress in 2018, Ryan has worked in the private sector. He was Mitt Romney's running mate for president in 2012 and succeeded John Boehner as speaker of the House in 2015.



Before and after Trump's brief tenure in office, their relationship was rocky.



Ryan was repeatedly called weak and unfaithful by Trump as he was running for president in 2016. After the emergence of an Access Hollywood recording from 2005 in which Trump is heard boasting about groping women, Ryan had decided not to continue supporting Trump late in the election.



Ryan has urged the GOP to dump Trump since he left office since he is still the de facto leader of the group and the most likely to win the GOP nominee for president in 2024.



Trump hasn't formally announced his plans to run for president again, but he has openly discussed the idea. Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, but he never accepted defeat and still maintains that the results were manipulated.



On January 6, 2021, when a joint session of Congress was called to affirm Biden's victory, hundreds of supporters flocked to the Capitol as a result of Trump's conspiracy theories made before and after the election. According to a recent book, Ryan claimed he "felt myself bawling" as he watched the Capitol brawl take place.



Ryan claimed during his interview with Teneo that "everybody's frightened of him," which is the only reason Trump is still in power.



Ryan predicted that "he will try to frighten others out of the contest for as long as he can."



Other potential GOP presidential candidates may put off making their judgments while waiting for "someone else to take the first plunge" due to their fear of Trump, according to Ryan. Ryan compared the situation to a "prisoner's dilemma," saying that after Trump hits the first target, "they can follow in behind."



