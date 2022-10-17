Raleigh, NC

"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USA

Arenacrownsi

Joe Biden, the vice president of the United States, expressed his sorrow at the recent shootings in Raleigh, North Carolina, which left five people dead and two more injured, on Friday.

"Enough. We have cried and prayed with far too many families who have experienced these horrific mass killings "In a statement, Biden stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtLmf_0iacEqwR00
President BidenTbsnews

He condemned the most recent mass shooting in America and noted that there is so much gun violence that many murders are no longer even reported in the media.

According to media sources, police officers in Georgia have detained the culprit in the shooting incident that happened in Raleigh.

The case's apprehended suspect is a juvenile, only 15 years old.

The city of Knightdale stated, "The suspect is confined, however please stay tuned to Raleigh Police Department, as they are the investigating agency for this occurrence."

Raleigh's mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin, was cited by CNN as saying, "This is a sad and awful day for the city of Raleigh."

As she revealed the number of victims in a press conference, Baldwin added, "We must end this mindless violence in America. Two persons were reportedly brought to a hospital, one of them was a police officer, according to US media sources.

In the meantime, a US federal judge temporarily overturned significant portions of an earlier New York statute governing gun licensing.

The state has "further degraded a first-class constitutional right to bear guns in public for self-defence" into a mere "request," according to Judge Glenn T. Suddaby of the US District Court for the Northern District of New York.

According to CNN, he said that some legal provisions lacked any historical foundation, a contentious standard advanced by the supreme court last spring.

Source: Link

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Safety

Comments / 103

Published by

I have been a trusted and dependable writer for many reputable news sites such as Opera news hub and scooper, Over the years of writing for these platforms, I have learned one or two important things about writing including No Room For Plagiarism

Kohler, WI
363 followers

More from Arenacrownsi

Paul Ryan Says Trump Won’t be GOP Nom in 2024: ‘We All Know He Will Lose’

Former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan projected that former President Donald Trump will not be the party's choice for president in the 2024 election. Ryan stated in an interview with consulting firm Teneo that aired on Thursday that "Trump's unelectability would be obvious by then." The company's vice chairman is Ryan.

Read full story
19 comments

“It Will Favor The Ladies” - Americans React After President Biden Makes New Law On Abortion

In an effort to continue to energize voters ahead of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden will make an effort to bring up the topic of abortion rights when he talks on Tuesday at a DNC event in Washington, DC, a Democratic official told CNN.

Read full story
225 comments

Russia-Ukraine updates: US to send further $725 million in weapons

Washington is delivering another batch of military aid to Ukraine, including additional HIMARS missile systems. Meanwhile, Iran denies delivering weaponry to Russia. DW has the most recent information.

Read full story
25 comments

Bad News For Trump As Court Denies His Request In Mar-a-Lago Document Case

The Supreme Court refused an emergency appeal by former President Donald Trump, who had sought the court to rule on a dispute over classified materials seized at his Mar-a-Lago club in August.

Read full story
20 comments

Bad News For USA As Recession Might Happen In 2023

President Joe Biden conceded Tuesday that a "slight recession" is possible in 2023, but he does not expect the United States to enter one. Biden dismissed gloomy economic projections, claiming that economists had predicted a slowdown for months but that no recession had happened. He contended that neither is assured.

Read full story
149 comments
San Antonio, TX

Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police say

Contrary to what the officer claimed to have believed when he approached the automobile, the 17-year-old was not driving a stolen vehicle when he was shot while eating a cheeseburger in his car by a former San Antonio police officer, a police official said.

Read full story
82 comments

United Airlines announces 2023 summer schedule, totaling 37 cities and new nonstop overseas routes

United Carriers on Tuesday unveiled its summer transatlantic itinerary for 2023, which includes 37 locations in Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East — more foreign destinations than all other U.S. airlines put together.

Read full story
Selma, CA

A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash site

On Tuesday, the remains of a missing California lady who had been driving down a cliff were discovered. She had been absent for two months. The body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who went missing on August 8, was found Monday in a ravine along with the woman's belongings and the smashed car, according to Selma (Calif.) Police Department Chief Rudy Alcaraz, who spoke to media at a joint news conference with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
26 comments

Ukraine war: Zelensky calls USA and Other Nations To Impose More Sanctions On Russia After 'new wave of terror'

President Zelensky has called on USA and other nations to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to "a fresh wave of terror on monday." As Russian missiles struck various parts of the nation, at least 19 people were killed and numerous others were injured.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy