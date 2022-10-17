"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USA

Joe Biden, the vice president of the United States, expressed his sorrow at the recent shootings in Raleigh, North Carolina, which left five people dead and two more injured, on Friday.

"Enough. We have cried and prayed with far too many families who have experienced these horrific mass killings "In a statement, Biden stated.

President Biden Tbsnews

He condemned the most recent mass shooting in America and noted that there is so much gun violence that many murders are no longer even reported in the media.

According to media sources, police officers in Georgia have detained the culprit in the shooting incident that happened in Raleigh.

The case's apprehended suspect is a juvenile, only 15 years old.

The city of Knightdale stated, "The suspect is confined, however please stay tuned to Raleigh Police Department, as they are the investigating agency for this occurrence."

Raleigh's mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin, was cited by CNN as saying, "This is a sad and awful day for the city of Raleigh."

As she revealed the number of victims in a press conference, Baldwin added, "We must end this mindless violence in America. Two persons were reportedly brought to a hospital, one of them was a police officer, according to US media sources.

In the meantime, a US federal judge temporarily overturned significant portions of an earlier New York statute governing gun licensing.

The state has "further degraded a first-class constitutional right to bear guns in public for self-defence" into a mere "request," according to Judge Glenn T. Suddaby of the US District Court for the Northern District of New York.

According to CNN, he said that some legal provisions lacked any historical foundation, a contentious standard advanced by the supreme court last spring.

