“It Will Favor The Ladies” - Americans React After President Biden Makes New Law On Abortion

In an effort to continue to energize voters ahead of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden will make an effort to bring up the topic of abortion rights when he talks on Tuesday at a DNC event in Washington, DC, a Democratic official told CNN.



The Democratic official said the President will speak about "the choice that voters face this November between Republicans who want to ban abortion nationwide with criminal penalties to put doctors in jail if they violate the ban, and Democrats who want to codify (Roe v. Wade) into law to protect women's reproductive freedom." Three weeks before election day, Biden will make a speech at a DNC event at the Howard Theatre in the nation's capital.

Following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision by the US Supreme Court, which eliminated the legal right to an abortion, Biden and many other Democrats have pushed to make abortion rights a focal point of the election.



The President has recently focused on the struggle to defend abortion rights, opposing Republican-led efforts to implement abortion restrictions at the federal and state level in both political and official White House forums. In a statement made earlier this month, Biden said his administration will not "sit by and watch Republicans throughout the country execute extremist ideas."



The White House has seized on a Republican senator from South Carolina named Lindsey Graham's plan to outlaw most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Last month, the President said Graham's plan was an example of how Republicans were "getting more radical in their viewpoints" at a Democratic fundraiser in New York City.



Biden has suggested that more Democrats must be elected in the upcoming midterm elections in order to enshrine Roe v. Wade's protections into law. In the event that the Republicans take over Congress, he has also promised to veto any legislation that would outlaw abortions on a national level.



Since the Dobbs decision, abortion restrictions have taken effect in more than a dozen states, affecting over 30 million women of reproductive age.



In contrast to Democrats' expectations, a recent CNN/SSRS poll revealed that voters' top concerns continue to be the economy and abortion rights, with 90% of registered voters stating that the economy was extremely or very important to their vote. Only 72% of people thought abortion was crucial.



However, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey, the topic of abortion was a major voter motivator in the United States this year, with 50% of respondents stating that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe increased their motivation to cast a ballot.



After the Dobbs decision, Biden stated in June that "voters ought to make their voices heard." "Roe is on the ballot this autumn. Personal liberties are up for election. All three are on the ballot: the right to liberty, equality, and privacy.



