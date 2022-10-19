Russia-Ukraine updates: US to send further $725 million in weapons

Washington is delivering another batch of military aid to Ukraine, including additional HIMARS missile systems. Meanwhile, Iran denies delivering weaponry to Russia. DW has the most recent information.

Washington has announced that it will send more weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine to assist in repelling the Russian invasion.



The $725 million (€745 million) package will include HIMARS mobile rocket launch systems, which are long-range artillery weapons that played an important role in the Ukrainian counteroffensive in September.

According to the White House, it will also include extra weapons, armored vehicles, and medical supplies. The package's goal is to replenish Ukrainian supplies rather than to give new weapons.



"We will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as they defend their freedom and independence with amazing courage and unbounded commitment," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.



"The capabilities we are deploying are precisely tailored to make the most effect for Ukraine on the battlefield."



Following Russia's shelling of Ukrainian cities in retaliation to the demolition of the Kerch bridge connecting seized Crimea to mainland Russia, NATO nations agreed to expand procurement of air defense systems.



Under President Joe Biden, the United States has provided $18.3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.



