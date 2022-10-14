Bad News For Trump As Court Denies His Request In Mar-a-Lago Document Case

The Supreme Court refused an emergency appeal by former President Donald Trump, who had sought the court to rule on a dispute over classified materials seized at his Mar-a-Lago club in August.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas referred the motion to the court, which denied it in an unsigned decision without explaining why. There were no dissenting votes.

Trump, who has been fighting the Department of Justice's assessment of the records in court and on the campaign road since August, has requested the Supreme Court to appoint an impartial arbitrator, or special master, to evaluate around 100 secret documents.

In a petition Tuesday, the Justice Department argued to the Supreme Court that Trump, as a former president, had no right to the records.

The Supreme Court's decision is the latest step in a complicated case that is being heard in four federal courts: the Supreme Court, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, a U.S. District Court in Florida, and a special master's court in Brooklyn. Despite being a defeat for Trump, the ruling will not put an end to the battle over the records.

The legal battle originates from the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8. Trump requested that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon appoint a special master to review the seized records and potentially withhold them from the Justice Department due to attorney-client or executive privilege.

As special master, Cannon appointed U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie. During the assessment, she directed the Justice Department to halt its criminal investigation. She also gave Dearie until December 16 to complete his review.

The Justice Department filed an appeal with the 11th Circuit, arguing that its criminal investigation into around 100 classified papers should continue and that the records should not be included in the special master's assessment.

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit sided with the administration, including two judges chosen by Trump. Trump filed an appeal with the Supreme Court.

