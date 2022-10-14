Bad News For Trump As Court Denies His Request In Mar-a-Lago Document Case

Arenacrownsi

The Supreme Court refused an emergency appeal by former President Donald Trump, who had sought the court to rule on a dispute over classified materials seized at his Mar-a-Lago club in August.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas referred the motion to the court, which denied it in an unsigned decision without explaining why. There were no dissenting votes.

Trump, who has been fighting the Department of Justice's assessment of the records in court and on the campaign road since August, has requested the Supreme Court to appoint an impartial arbitrator, or special master, to evaluate around 100 secret documents.

In a petition Tuesday, the Justice Department argued to the Supreme Court that Trump, as a former president, had no right to the records.

The Supreme Court's decision is the latest step in a complicated case that is being heard in four federal courts: the Supreme Court, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, a U.S. District Court in Florida, and a special master's court in Brooklyn. Despite being a defeat for Trump, the ruling will not put an end to the battle over the records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V47Co_0iYXg39800
Supreme CourtThe Guardian

The legal battle originates from the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8. Trump requested that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon appoint a special master to review the seized records and potentially withhold them from the Justice Department due to attorney-client or executive privilege.

As special master, Cannon appointed U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie. During the assessment, she directed the Justice Department to halt its criminal investigation. She also gave Dearie until December 16 to complete his review.

The Justice Department filed an appeal with the 11th Circuit, arguing that its criminal investigation into around 100 classified papers should continue and that the records should not be included in the special master's assessment.

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit sided with the administration, including two judges chosen by Trump. Trump filed an appeal with the Supreme Court.

Source: Link

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 20

Published by

I have been a trusted and dependable writer for many reputable news sites such as Opera news hub and scooper, Over the years of writing for these platforms, I have learned one or two important things about writing including No Room For Plagiarism

Kohler, WI
196 followers

More from Arenacrownsi

Raleigh, NC

"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USA

Joe Biden, the vice president of the United States, expressed his sorrow at the recent shootings in Raleigh, North Carolina, which left five people dead and two more injured, on Friday.

Read full story
67 comments

“It Will Favor The Ladies” - Americans React After President Biden Makes New Law On Abortion

In an effort to continue to energize voters ahead of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden will make an effort to bring up the topic of abortion rights when he talks on Tuesday at a DNC event in Washington, DC, a Democratic official told CNN.

Read full story
122 comments

Bad News For USA As Recession Might Happen In 2023

President Joe Biden conceded Tuesday that a "slight recession" is possible in 2023, but he does not expect the United States to enter one. Biden dismissed gloomy economic projections, claiming that economists had predicted a slowdown for months but that no recession had happened. He contended that neither is assured.

Read full story
149 comments
San Antonio, TX

Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police say

Contrary to what the officer claimed to have believed when he approached the automobile, the 17-year-old was not driving a stolen vehicle when he was shot while eating a cheeseburger in his car by a former San Antonio police officer, a police official said.

Read full story
82 comments

United Airlines announces 2023 summer schedule, totaling 37 cities and new nonstop overseas routes

United Carriers on Tuesday unveiled its summer transatlantic itinerary for 2023, which includes 37 locations in Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East — more foreign destinations than all other U.S. airlines put together.

Read full story
Selma, CA

A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash site

On Tuesday, the remains of a missing California lady who had been driving down a cliff were discovered. She had been absent for two months. The body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who went missing on August 8, was found Monday in a ravine along with the woman's belongings and the smashed car, according to Selma (Calif.) Police Department Chief Rudy Alcaraz, who spoke to media at a joint news conference with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
26 comments

Ukraine war: Zelensky calls USA and Other Nations To Impose More Sanctions On Russia After 'new wave of terror'

President Zelensky has called on USA and other nations to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to "a fresh wave of terror on monday." As Russian missiles struck various parts of the nation, at least 19 people were killed and numerous others were injured.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy