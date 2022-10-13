Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police say

Contrary to what the officer claimed to have believed when he approached the automobile, the 17-year-old was not driving a stolen vehicle when he was shot while eating a cheeseburger in his car by a former San Antonio police officer, a police official said.

The victim Startribune.com





According to his relatives, Erik Cantu's condition was still critical on Wednesday.



"Erik is still receiving life support and is not awake, but his oxygen levels are getting better. The family released a statement through their attorney Brian Powers, saying, "We are waiting patiently and are hopeful that better health is on the way. Please remember Erik in your prayers and thoughts as well.



James Brennand, a rookie officer who was fired shortly after the shooting and detained on Tuesday on suspicion of two charges of aggravated assault by a public official, is free on $200,000 bail.



The evening of October 2, Brennand arrived at Cantu's car in a McDonald's parking lot after attending to an unrelated emergency, according to the police. Brennand approached and opened the driver's door without knocking or otherwise making himself known because he thought the car was one that had previously eluded him during an attempted traffic check and thought it might be stolen, according to body camera footage.



Cantu was instructed to exit the vehicle by Brennand. Cantu answered with a mouthful of food, "What?" Then, with the door still open, the kid placed the car in reverse and began backing up, running into Brennand. Brennand then opened fire repeatedly into the unoccupied automobile as it was backing up and leaving the parking lot.



Source: Link