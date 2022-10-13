Ukraine war: Zelensky calls USA and Other Nations To Impose More Sanctions On Russia After 'new wave of terror'

President Zelensky has called on USA and other nations to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to "a fresh wave of terror on monday."

As Russian missiles struck various parts of the nation, at least 19 people were killed and numerous others were injured.

He was defiant, claiming that the attacks would only "slightly postpone our recovery."

After additional strikes on Tuesday, Mr. Zelensky urged the West to devise fresh strategies for putting political pressure on Russia and assisting Ukraine.

Ukraine Citizens Pixels.com

Pixels.com

The calls occurred after he held emergency virtual discussions with the G7 governments on Tuesday.

The group, which includes of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK, pledged to help his nation "for as long as it takes" in terms of "financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic, and legal" support.egroup, which includes of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK, pledged to help his nation "for as long as it takes" in terms of "financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic, and legal" support.

According to Mr. Zelensky, "Russia must bear a new wave of responsibility for such a new wave of terror, including new sanctions, new kinds of political pressure, and new forms of support for Ukraine."

"The terrorist state must be made completely incapable of even imagining what any wave of terror might bring it."

The explosion of a crucial bridge connecting Russia and Crimea on Saturday, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was vengeance for the strikes.

Since President Putin's forces invaded Ukraine in February, Western nations have widely imposed sanctions against Russian companies and individuals.

This involves penalizing more than 1,000 Russian people and companies, including oligarchs, and removing significant Russian banks from the global financial communications system Swift.

The EU has been hesitant to block Russian gas imports because it gets roughly 40% of its gas needs from Russia, despite the US's ban on all imports of Russian oil and gas.

Source: Link