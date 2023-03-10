Start Your Urdu Speaking Journey with Urdu With Annie

Taking an online class Photo by Ling App on Unsplash

Urdu is a beautiful and rich language spoken by millions of people around the world. But learning to speak Urdu can be challenging, especially if you don’t have access to native speakers or quality resources. It can be specially difficult if you are not familiar with the Urdu alphabet. Urdu With Annie is an exceptional platform for learners of all ages who want to learn to speak Urdu. It offers live online classes, fun framed methods, group or private options, and interactive games and activities to help you learn this language in a fun and comfortable way. Plus, since the focus is on speaking, Annie uses roman letters (English alphabet) for her resources to keep the learners comfortable with the language.

Urdu With Annie is founded by Annie Anjum, who teaches Urdu with a second language perspective. She has a unique and engaging teaching style that makes learning Urdu enjoyable and effective. She uses games, activities, and real-life scenarios to teach Urdu vocabulary, grammar, and conversation skills. She also provides worksheets and home assignments to help learners practice and review the lessons. As she has consistently delivered quality (judging by many 5-star reviews of learners), you can be sure that you are in good hands.

Urdu With Annie offers a variety of courses for different age groups. You can choose to join a small group class or a private one-on-one session with Annie, depending on your preference and availability.

For Adults:

If you are an adult who wants to learn Urdu conversation or improve your Urdu speaking skills, you can enroll in Urdu With Annie’s private lessons. They are designed to help you develop your Urdu speaking and listening skills in a fun and engaging way. You will learn new vocabulary, grammar, and expressions through familiar scenarios, activities, and games. You can also choose Urdu 101, an 8-week course that is designed to provide the first step towards speaking Urdu for beginners. Here you will develop your Urdu conversation skills with Annie and other learners in a small group setting.

For Kids:

If you have a child who wants to learn Urdu or improve their Urdu skills, you can enroll them in one of Urdu With Annie’s Urdu conversation classes for kids. The popular "Weekly Chat" class meets once every week to learn and practice Urdu vocabulary and conversational grammar in a fun and comfortable manner. The classes include different activities and home assignments. The home assignments are of utmost importance here to ensure that the learning continues outside the class as well.

Reviews:

Learners who have taken Annie’s classes have expressed their satisfaction and appreciation for her teaching methods and personality. They have reported that they have learned a lot, improved their confidence, and had fun in the process. They have also praised Annie for being patient, kind, supportive, creative, and knowledgeable. They have described her classes as fun, engaging, interactive, and adaptable. They have recommended her classes to anyone who wants to learn Urdu conversation or improve their Urdu speaking skills.