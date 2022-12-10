I’m Testing NewsBreak’s New Beta Tip Feature and Here’s How It’s Going

I just got my first tip!

Over the summer I received an email from NewsBreak asking if I wanted to opt-in to test a new feature they were rolling out to a limited number of their contributors.

According to the email, NewsBreak wanted to know if I would like to try a new feature —

“an in-app tipping or donation feature. This feature is geared to support contributors, like yourself, to get a little financial support from your followers directly through the NewsBreak app.”

I opted in, and by October the tipping option was rolled out to a limited number of NewsBreak contributors.

NewsBreak’s tipping feature is an experiment

The tipping feature is only available in the iOS NewsBreak app and it’s only available to a limited number of contributors. Also, since it’s just an “experiment” it could go away at any time.

There is now a button at the bottom of my articles when seen through the app that says, “Leave a tip.”

If you click it, you get an option to tip a set amount: $0.99, $4.99, or $9.99.

No tips for October

No tips came through in October, and to be honest, I forgot the feature was even there.

With NewsBreak being more of a “newsy” site than Medium, I wasn’t sure readers would consider tipping writers when people are accustomed to reading the news for free.

And then, this email arrived —

I received $7.92 in tips for November! It may be a small amount, but it feels great. I’ve received tips in the past on the Medium and Vocal platforms, and it feels amazing every time.

Who tipped me?

I’ve got no idea who tipped me. Was it multiple tips? If so, how many? Nor do I know which article the tip came from.

I sent an email to NewsBreak’s support team to find out if there was any way to track where the tips came from. They informed me since it’s a new, experimental feature with limited resources, they aren’t tracking this information currently but will pass on my request to the team.

I’d love to see tipping stats in the dashboard

If NewsBreak decides to continue with allowing tips, it would be helpful if they include the stats for tipping in the dashboard along with the other stats.

It would be useful for contributors to know which topics are generating tips from readers. It would also be nice to be able to thank the tipper.

But for now, I’m grateful for my anonymous tips.

If you’d like to write for NewsBreak, you can apply to join the contributor program with my referral link.

Want to unlock unlimited stories like this one? Consider becoming a Medium member for $5 per month. If you sign up with my referral link, I’ll receive a small commission at no extra cost to you.

