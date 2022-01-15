10 Trends In Beauty And Fashion For 2022, According To Pinterest

There’s so much to look forward to going into the New Year, according to Pinterest.

The social media network and visual discovery engine just published an annual report detailing the largest upcoming trends to keep an eye out for in 2022. From nature-inspired nail polish to colorful apparel, it’s easy to get excited about their predictions.

To generate the report, data was analyzed from over 400 million global users to discover interests across categories including but not limited to home, beauty, fashion, and good and inspect each space’s emerging topics.

Here are some highlights of the best upcoming trends from Pinterest Predicts . Suggestions have been included for styling.

Given the fact that a staggering 80% of the predictions came true over the course of 2021, the probability is high that one will start to see many of these popping up in just a few short months.

1. Galaxy Unknown Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Palette (Dashing Diva)

As curiosity in space exploration continues to grow in an ever-increasing digital society, galaxy nail art comes as a perfect trend. Dashing Diva’s palette allows the creation of galaxy-inspired designs with the aid of stardust glitter in several variations.

2. Gem On Decorative Face & Body Jewels (BH Cosmetics)

Beads, crystals, this has it all. Delivering even more attention to the eyes is yet another fantastic trend that Pinterest predicts will explode in 2022. This set of gems from BH Cosmetics includes a wide range of shapes for use in an array of fun and bright designs.

3. Masterpiece Nails in Cruise Party (Kiss)

Coming fully equipped with glitter and blue-hued jewels, this acrylic set of nails is directly inspired by the sea. The collection includes every fixing necessary for a full manicure, including a mini file, accent nails, stick, and glue.

4. Silk Satin Triangle Bra (Nap)

For the days in which a woman would rather not wear a bra but still require support, this silk option is a perfect match. In the words of the brand itself, the product is “the softest thing you’ve ever put on your body”.

5. Plaid Fringe Scarf (Marcus Adler)

Get cozy with this extra-large checkered scarf designed by Marcus Adler. The material is composed of plush, soft fabric and is complete with tassel trim. The hues on the lavender add a touch of elegance to every outfit.

6. Pleated Shoulder Sheath Dress (Express)

Whether out to a fancy dinner with friends or heading back into the office, you’ll make quite the statement with this enticing sleeveless dress.

7. Coffin Moth Pajama Pants (Hot Topic)

Queries related to goth pajamas of any kind are up nearly 200% in accordance with Pinterest. These specific bottoms are glistening with skulls, coffins, and moths but are also made entirely from cotton and are perfect for the cold winter months.

8. Moon Crystal Sparkling Eye Pigment (Sephora)

This dazzling eye pigment produces a metallic finish that feels completely weightless on the eyelids. There are 8 different colors to choose from, so it’s entirely possible for you to design a look from bold to subtle. Also, it makes the best jewel-toned base to include before applying accessories with the gems mentioned above.

9. Nightgown Button Down Sleepshirt (Ekouaer)

This sleepshirt possesses an average rating of up to 4.5 stars from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon. It comes available for purchase in 30 different colors. With its loose fit, you shouldn’t have any issue staying comfortable — whether sleeping or lounging.

10. Slip-On Sneakers (VANS)

The Slip-Ons are a classic staple of Vans and sport the perfect checkered look. While you can’t really go wrong staying monochrome, this colored pair spins a delightful twist on the famous style.