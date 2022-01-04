California City Now Boasts The Highest Minimum Wage In The Country

Arbiter Writing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uzi76_0dcgwKFK00
Photo by Steven Pahel | Source: Unsplash

As of New Years Day, the State of California has offered the highest minimum wage across the United States. Now, West Hollywood is taking compensation a step further.

The Raw Numbers

West Hollywood began 2022 offering hotel workers a minimum wage of $17.64 per hour, which will soon go into effect for workers of all industries as early as July. This figure bumps workers in the area to a rate of compensation that doubles that of federal, which still sits at $7.25 per hour without a state-imposed minimum as of 2009.

Additionally, this amount also exceeds earnings living in Emeryville, which previously held the top minimum wage in the nation of $17.13 per hour.

A full-time staffer at a hotel in West Hollywood now earns $2.00 more than the minimum wage imposed by the state, and $211 greater on a biweekly basis than workers living several doors down in Sunset Boulevard, who are still privy to the state's minimum.

Life Is Still Expensive

However, the lowest wage earners of West Hollywood won't necessarily live a life that is comparable in luxury to those in the city. In accordance with data by Redfin, the median cost of a house in the area exceeds just over $1,100,000. This would require a worker to earn an annual income of six figures to afford such a living space.

The City Council approved this hike in pay during November 2021 to assist workers in maintaining a basic state of living where the fixed rate is estimated at $19.35 per hour in accordance with a study issued by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

As the cost of living continues to rise in all places, it is becoming more expensive to raise families, work, and generally live. Lindsay Horvath, a member of the council, believes the new minimum wage should reflect such a reality.

Furthermore, this new ordinance mandated that workers receive more than 72 hours of paid sick leave and 96 hours of paid leave in general. Hotel workers now have the added benefit of receiving 80 hours of unpaid sick leave.

While California houses the largest number of billionaires in the country, it also houses a significant portion of those suffering from extreme poverty. As such, it is attempting to alleviate the income gap through this increase in the minimum wage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# west hollywood# california# minimum wage# pay# economy

Comments / 0

Published by

A freelance content agency with over 5 years of experience in the field of professional writing and editing services. We perform research based on topics of clients' choosing and provide SEO-optimized blog posts, articles, and copywriting.

Cockeysville, MD
191 followers

More from Arbiter Writing

Walmart Places Order For 5,000+ Electric Delivery Vans From General Motors

The vans could potentially be on-road and in full operation as soon as 2023. BrightDrop, a division of General Motors (GM), has secured more orders for the all-electric line of EV410 and EV600 delivery vans. Walmart specifically has reserved up to 5,000 of the vehicles in an announcement from the company on Wednesday. In a similar manner to FedEx, who received the initial portion of their 500 vehicle purchase at the end of 2021, Walmart is operating under the hope to fully automate their delivery fleet by the year 2040. Furthermore, it will be making use of said vehicles as a key integration with its InHome delivery business.

Read full story
Maryland State

State Of Emergency Declared In Maryland In Response To Pandemic Surge

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation | Source: Unsplash. With hospitalizations exceeding 3,000 in the State of Maryland and predictions for even more cases, Governor Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in the face of the public health crisis. Furthermore, he issued a duo of executive orders, the first of which empowered the Maryland Department of Health to impose regulations on hospital resources and staffing, and the second of which activated 1,000 members of the National Guard to improve the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ranks.

Read full story

How NFTs Could Outperform Bitcoin

Famous investor Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank is a major advocate of non-fungible tokens and has expressed the belief that such assets could become an even bigger deal than Bitcoin. Serving as O'Shares Investment Advisers chairman, his philosophy stems from the concept that NFTs represent proof of ownership for items that exist in the real world like flash cars or designer watchers but in a digital domain.

Read full story

Job Growth For U.S. Private Companies Reported In December

Companies have successfully recruited new hires in the fastest pace seen over 7 months during December 2021 ahead of the Omicron variant and new concerns regarding the recent surge. This is in accordance to a report on Wednesday from Automatic Data Processing (ADP), a firm specializing in payroll processing.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Mount Vernon Pharmacy In Baltimore Temporarily Pauses COVID-19 Vaccinations To Complete Audit

From filling a seemingly never-ending pile of patient prescriptions to fulfilling COVID-19 vaccinations, staffers working at local pharmacies are being stretched to the limit. Yet, they still must undergo a state-mandated audit.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Will Not Allow Hikes In Rent For Most Tenants Until Next Year

After spending 7 months trapped in his one-bedroom apartment amidst a global pandemic, Jacob Guardado decided to move out with this roommate. They managed to locate a two-bedroom loft in Studio City back in October 2020 for just under $2000 per month, several hundred dollars more than what they were paying to stay at the original place.

Read full story
5 comments

New Federal Law Impacts Payment Apps And Users

As of the start of 2022, a new federal law being put in place will directly impact virtually every single peer-to-peer payment application as well as their tax policies. This includes services used every day such as PayPal, Zelle, Cash App, and Venmo.

Read full story
24 comments
Virginia State

After Snowstorm, Drivers Completely Stranded In Virginia On I-95 Overnight

Police officials of Virginia have stated that both directions of the highway have been shut down in the area of Fredericksburg as crew members attempt to rescue the unfortunate drivers that have been trapped for many hours.

Read full story

The Modern Impact Of Online Dating

In the digital age, online dating continues to remain the number one manner by which aspiring couples meet in the United States. But these changes present dangerous widespread implications.

Read full story
2 comments

How Small Hotels Can Benefit From Digital Nomads

The phrase “digital nomad” has been in circulation for quite some time. Though it originally applied to individuals who chose to self-employ with the power of digital technology, its meaning in today’s world has metamorphosed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

2021 In Review: Homicides and Shootings Still Consistent and High in Baltimore

The past year brought about a number of meaningful, positive changes forward to the fight against crime with greater police stability, a new mayor, and noticeable efforts to heal gun violence trauma. Unfortunately, it has not proven to be nearly enough.

Read full story
Maryland State

Winter Storms Have Been Predicted For Several Maryland Regions

Winter storm warnings and watches are in effect for several regions in Maryland well into Monday as the projected snowfall could accumulate significantly within the next 24 hours.

Read full story
Maryland State

The Minimum Wage In Maryland Increases To $12.50 Per Hour On January 3, Less For Small Businesses

Workers residing in the State of Maryland that receive the lowest pay that is legally allowed are expecting a hike in wages beginning the first week of the new year. This state represents one of just a handful to set new records in the increase of minimum wage for 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore County, MD

13 Baltimore County Public Schools Make The Shift To 100% Virtual

Up to 13 different schools in the Baltimore County area are shifting entirely to virtual learning over the course of the first week of January as a result of increased COVID-19 infection rates, with several others implementing partial closures.

Read full story
Anne Arundel County, MD

Test Lines Continue Well Into 2022 Thanks To COVID-19 Surge

Cases of COVID-19 have continued to surge at immense levels across the United States. In Maryland specifically, the Department of Health paused reporting for December 31 and January 1. However, the latest numbers reported on Thursday demonstrate over 14,000 new cases (a single-day increase record) with hospitalizations totaling past 2,100.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy