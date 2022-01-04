Mount Vernon Pharmacy In Baltimore Temporarily Pauses COVID-19 Vaccinations To Complete Audit

From filling a seemingly never-ending pile of patient prescriptions to fulfilling COVID-19 vaccinations, staffers working at local pharmacies are being stretched to the limit. Yet, they still must undergo a state-mandated audit.

Upon expressing concerns with respect to the potential patient impact, one Baltimore pharmacy has made the decision to temporarily halt the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. This facility, known as Mount Vernon Pharmacy, is owned and operated by Stephen Wienner, a local resident who has repeatedly claimed that the Omicron variant has made the situation hectic over the past 60 days. Furthermore, recent days have proven so stressful that pharmacies both big and small have suffered from major staff shortages. At the moment, Mr. Wienner is down 6 workers.

"I think all of health care, it's right at the brink. It's teetering and just a little pebble tips that scale and everything falls apart... I'm the one here that vaccinates patients for COVID and COVID boosters." - Stephen Wienner

Wienner himself was the one providing vaccines and booster shots for COVID-19 until just recently. The pharmacy chose to cease all injections temporarily.

The choice was based on the added workload and extra responsibilities required by the State of Maryland to complete an audit that aids patients who have been diagnosed with HIV. This audit is routine and not in any way based on fraudulent practice: it is known as the Maryland AIDS Drug Assistance Program.

A notice was recently placed on the company's official website and in-person at its two separate locations to inform patients that although the facility has plenty of vaccines in stock, it is unable to provide them at this time as a result of the Maryland Department of Health's division MADAP deciding that right now would be the best time to demand a routine audit of all pharmacies in the state.

Despite the fact that the state offered his facility an extension, Wienner claims that postponing it for only a few weeks is not enough to meet the demand of those that need vaccines.

"You ramp up too much and you're going to make a dispensing error or vaccination error, and something had to give. I couldn't live with myself if we did either... These audits could be put off three to four months. They are looking at prescriptions that are 2 years old." - Stephen Wienner

Wienner went on to state that staff members are now focusing all their efforts on the audit with the hope that they can resume operations for needed patients in the close future.