Winter Storms Have Been Predicted For Several Maryland Regions

Winter storm warnings and watches are in effect for several regions in Maryland well into Monday as the projected snowfall could accumulate significantly within the next 24 hours.

As of the evening of January 2, more information continues to evolve in regards to a winter snowstorm beginning to take shape just south of the region. It is projected to bring in additional light rain tonight with colder air filtering into sleet and wet snow for several hours after 2:00 am.

A powerful cold front will start delivering colder air into the general area on Sunday night with additional rain. By 10:00 pm, temperatures will have fallen to approximately 37 degrees, cold enough for pellets of wet snow to begin falling. However, by 5:00 am, the air will freeze enough to support a full-blown snowstorm.

From this point leading into the late morning, snow will have a sufficient chance to accumulate, particularly on grass surfaces as the various roads are still quite warm from recent days.

A storm warning is in effect for northern Virginia, Washington D.C., and regions of central Maryland from between the hours of 1:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Areas under the watch include the southern portion of Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, Calvert County, Howard County, Prince George's county, and St. Mary's county.

Those who are more than likely to receive over an inch of snow include Carroll, Cecil, Harford, and central Baltimore County. Western Maryland is not projected to receive any noticeable snowfall.

In the event that temperatures decrease below 30 degrees and it snows hard enough by 7:00 am, morning school plans and work will be severely impacted as the storm continues on the projected path.

The heaviest reports of snow will likely occur east and south of Baltimore City. Yet, central Maryland will observe at least an inch of snow near the Mason-Dixon line. Areas such as Annapolis, D.C., and the Eastern Shore are observed to receive substantially more--as much as 5 to 8 inches.

Baltimore City specifically possesses a likelihood of receiving 3 to 5 inches with only 2 or 3 approximately 20 miles west and north. However, the southern region of the city can receive as much as 10 inches if the storm truly comes to fruition. This forecast calls for significantly colder air as the day progresses. Expect the snow that falls to stick for several days as a result of temperature drops in the low 20s by Tuesday.

Advisories are in effect for the western and northern parts of Baltimore, but a storm warning is in place for the eastern and southern parts of the metro area in which the largest portions of snow are likely to fall.