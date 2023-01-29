Women growing up income at home!

Pixabay Photo by Pixabay

Introduction

Women are more likely to be the sole source of income for their families than men. The share of women earning an income at home grew by 22 percentage points between 1980 and 2015, while the share of men’s earnings was relatively stable over this period. For example, two-thirds (66%) of all women age 65 or older were the sole source of household income in 2015, compared with less than half (44%) of men.

Women growing up income at home

Women are more likely to be the sole source of income for their families.

Women are more likely to be the main breadwinner.

Women are more likely to be the main earner, which means that it's up to them financially and emotionally, whether or not they choose to work outside of the home or not.

Income of parents or guardians and children

Income of parents or guardians and children

Women are more likely to be the sole source of income for their families, so they have a lower income than men do. This can make it difficult for them to save money and invest in their future, especially when they're starting out on their own. In fact, almost 60% of women with children under 18 live below the poverty line compared to 40% of single fathers with no children at home (1).

Women earn less than men overall—an average of 78 cents on every dollar earned by a man versus 71 cents on that same dollar earned by an equally qualified woman (2). This means that even if you’re earning $100K per year as a lawyer or doctor, if you don't factor in other factors such as childcare expenses or transportation costs associated with getting around town during rush hour traffic jams—you may still find yourself struggling financially after paying off student loans/mortgages etcetera...

Women are more likely to be the sole source of income for their families.

The number of households in which women are the sole source of income for their families has risen dramatically over time, from 52% in 1960 to 66% today. This increase is largely due to the increasing number of single-parent families where there is one female head.

In addition, research shows that if a woman does not work outside the home she may face discrimination and harassment on the job market; both men and women are less likely than other employees with similar experience and education levels (such as those who do not have children) to be hired into jobs when they apply for them.

Conclusion

While men are more likely to be the sole breadwinner of their families, women are more likely to be the sole source of income. This is because they tend to have higher levels of education and have jobs with flexible hours.