Opinion: Political dissent will not be tolerated

April McAbee

No, this is not some breaking news story that would imply that we are being invaded by the feared, yet fascinating fictional species the Borg. However, the collective hive mind is very real and it is here. No independent thought will be tolerated and you will comply and become assimilated. Resistance is futile! 

For those that do not understand my reference, the Borg refers to a fictional series that made its Star Trek debut in Star Trek: The Next Generation season two. As Picard faced off against them for the first time, his overtures of peace were ignored and ultimately he had to turn to Q for help.

According to Fandom, the Borg were a pseudo-species of cybernetic humanoids, or cyborgs, from the Delta Quadrant known as drones. No single individual truly existed within the Borg Collective (with the possible exception of the Borg Queen), as all Borg were linked into a hive mind which connected all of them and allowed information from every drone who were brought into the collective to be shared. 

Their ultimate goal was the attainment of 'perfection' through the forcible assimilation of diverse sentient species, technologies, and knowledge which would be added and absorbed into the hive mind. As a result, the Borg were among the most powerful and feared entities in the galaxy, without really being a true species at all. 

Much like today’s political climate, if one has thoughts or beliefs that are not lock step in line with the main talking points of whichever side of the aisle, one could be subject to personal attacks, character assassination, and cancel culture. 

Agree with 99% of the Republican or Democrat talking points but you have just a slight divergence of thought for the remaining 1%? Not good enough. 

The facts are that independent thought, critical thinking, and the ability to agree to disagree is lost in America for a large section of the population. But more importantly, those that have the largest audiences and reach, are perpetuating the hive mind to the masses and ensuring that those that resist, are dealt with.

So what is the driving force behind the hive mind mentality?

Despite our feeling that we are singular, unified agents, we are more like hive minds unto ourselves, our brains abuzz with multiple, often conflicting plans and interests that must be managed.

To Dr. Thomas Seeley, a professor of neurobiology at Cornell University, the “hive mind” is more than just a metaphor. In a recent paper in Science, Seeley and his colleagues describe a potential deep parallel between how brains and bee swarms come to a decision. With no central planner or decider, both brains and bee hives can resolve their inner differences to commit to single courses of action.

The Scientific American reports, "To watch a group of bees is to see a frenzy of different interests coalesce into a single, clear thought. This is analogous to neurons in the brain, which must reach a consensus on how to achieve a behavioral goal by positioning the body in space. Bees in a hive must do something similar when deciding where to move the superorganism that is the swarm. Failing to move the swarm as a single, committed unit risks splitting up the hive and losing the queen. Similarly, making a poor move could expose the hive to predators or extreme temperatures."

As humans, we do not need to all have the same thoughts, beliefs, and movements for food, shelter, or survival. We can and do function perfectly fine all on our own accord. Yes, we are social creatures and we like to have a circle of friends and acquaintances with similar interests. A network of people working toward the same goal can be an effective tool and should be used when the actions of one are not sufficient enough to achieve the goal. 

There are lots of positive things about surrounding yourself with like-minded people if you are a person that only wants this in your life:

 1. You get to be right more of the time, and we all like to be right. Our egos love being right!

  1. There is less conflict so you’re not having to manage difficult conversations or difficult people.
  2. It’s safe and secure. You don’t have to worry that people are going to misunderstand what you’ve said because everybody is coming from the same place.

It is a weird time in history when more and more people are seeking out their individuality by finding groups of like-minded people. 

As Americans, we pride ourselves on our individuality. Growing up most of us had parents who expected us to develop our own thoughts and judgments, manage our own feelings, and learn new skills pertinent to a changing world. As Americans, we believe that individuals have the right to pursue life, liberty, and happiness on their own terms.

As we got older, they allowed us to go places and do things. All this with the recognition that one day we would be on our own, living with self-chosen mates away from the families that raised us. 

We looked forward to milestone birthdays that brought us just a little more freedom for our individuality to continue to grow. 

And yet, here we are. 

We are so busy criticizing and ostracizing good people just because they didn't fall in line. We are human and we are imperfect creatures who all make mistakes and we all experience growth in our own way and in our own time. Our personal experiences shape and define and then redefine us as we go through life. 

We are not all going to get along or agree, but we do have to find ways to mend the divide. The divide will destroy this great country of ours and then it will not matter who was right and who was wrong. 

April is the managing editor for Citizen Stringer and is passionate about providing honest and trustworthy information through her writing.

