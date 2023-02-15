Washington, DC

Parents beware: How children can hide content on their phone

April McAbee

Photo byCanva

On Tuesday, something happened in Washington that does not happen often in the city on a hill. Democrats and Republicans were united. I know it sounds insane but it actually happened. And while the information shared, and the proposed legislation may help protect children, parents play a huge part in keeping their kids safe and monitoring their online usage. However, technology exists that every parent should be aware of that could keep even the most diligent parent unaware of their child's online activities. 

Democrats and Republicans joined together in a renewed push to pass federal legislation aimed at safeguarding young people using the internet, as a mother testified her son was driven to suicide by bullying on social media.

There was lots of talk about anonymous messaging apps and other applications that young children and teenagers are using to communicate with their peers and the deadly consequences that can be associated with the use of such apps. 

Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced a pair of bills aimed at protecting kids online. The first calls for an age requirement of 16 in order for someone to be able to use social media.

Hawley's other measure, titled the Federal Social Media Research Act, would commission a government report on the harm of social media for kids. That study, according to the senator's office, would examine and "track social media’s effects on children over 10 years."

"Children suffer every day from the effects of social media," Hawley said in a statement. "At best, Big Tech companies are neglecting our children’s health and monetizing their personal information. At worst, they are complicit in their exploitation and manipulation."

"It’s time to give parents the weapons they need to strike back," he added. "That starts with an age restriction for social media. And it’s long past time for well-funded research on the scale of the problem. We must set the precedent that these companies can no longer take advantage of our children."

It may be a great start to protecting our children from the dangers of social media, but parents are on the front lines and despite their due diligence, hidden apps, also called vault apps, can be used on cell phones to hide things like photos, files, and even other apps. 

Some parents never look through their child's cell phones. Others do spot checks or even require the passwords to be known for all apps, and the phone is handed over whenever asked without pause to be searched. 

Those parents believe that they are in control and that they are aware of everything their child is partaking in because they are randomly searching their phones, reading their messages, and monitoring what applications their child is using. They are actively being responsible parents, right?

And yet, none of that may matter if the child has installed one of the hidden apps.

Check each and every app on your kid’s smartphone. If you’re lucky, they’re using a hiding app that doesn’t camouflage as a different app. If not, check the usual suspects: utility apps, such as calculator, calendar, notes, and flashlight. If they have two of the same app, one may be a decoy.

Signs Your Child May Have a Vault or Hidden Apps

  • Having multiple apps of the same type, like two calculators, installed on their phone
  • Turning off a device or hiding the screen when you enter a room or get close
  • Refusing to hand over passwords or let you look through their phones
  • Or, being very willing to hand over their phone (knowing you probably won’t look for vault apps)

How to Search for Hidden Apps

If you haven’t already set up parental controls on your kid’s devices, you may want to see if they have any of these hidden apps already on their phones first. Visit the App Store on their phone and type in “vault app” or “hide photos” or “secret app.” If any of them have “OPEN” next to them (instead of “GET”), it means the app has already been installed on their phone.

If you discover that any of those hidden apps are installed, you can try to open them to see what’s hidden there, or you can have a conversation with your child about them later.

Below are a few popular vault apps. However, these hidden apps are constantly changing, and may only be available for a short time and are then taken off the market, making them even harder to discover.

  • HiddenVault Secret Photo Album.
  • Hide It Pro.
  • Vaulty.
  • LockMyPix Secret Photo Vault.
  • Secret Photo Vault – Keepsafe.
  • Safe Gallery.
  • Calculator Photo Vault.
  • Private Photo Vault.
  • FotoX
  • Sgallery

Ways to Prevent These Types of Apps

There are several options when it comes to adding parental control apps that will allow you even greater access to what your child is doing online, including the download of any potential vault apps. 

For iOS users with the Apple Family Sharing Plan, you can enable the Ask to Buy feature for your kid. That way when a teen goes to purchase or download an app, you can decide whether it’s okay.

Android users do the same thing with parental controls in the Google Play store. This lets you require a password for app downloads.

How to Talk to Your Kids About Hidden Apps

Because hidden apps tend to be used to hide inappropriate content, it’s important to talk with your kid about them. Even if your child claims that they want one of the apps for security purposes, it still may not be a good idea. 

The Effects of Social Media on Children

Most social media apps require users to be at least 13 years old. But in a recent poll, parents shared that 50% of children 10 to 12 years old and 33% of children 7 to 9 years old use social media apps.

If your child is currently on social media or if they’ve been asking to join, it’s important to talk to them about what social media is, what rules you have for it and how it doesn’t always show an accurate picture of someone’s life.

One study titled Associations of early social media initiation on digital behaviors and the moderating role of limiting use, shows that children younger than 11 years old who use Instagram and Snapchat are more likely to have problematic digital behaviors like having online-only friends and visiting sites parents would disapprove of, as well as a greater chance of taking part in online harassment.

The study also showed that limiting how much time a child spends on social media may reduce some of the negative effects of using social media at such an early age.

Another study talks about how children who use TikTok are developing tics and having tic-like attacks. They’re experiencing a movement disorder brought on by stress and anxiety — presumably made worse by the pandemic and teens’ increased social media consumption.

In addition to problematic digital behaviors, there may be changes in children’s daily behavior at home like:

“If kids are being asked to get off social media and do their homework, then parents might see increased periods of irritability or frustration directed towards parents,” says Dr. Eshleman. “They’re being asked to do something they don’t want to do and stop doing something they enjoy.”

According to the Clevland Clinic, some of the dangers of social media use include:

“Kids don’t have the cognitive and executive functioning to think through harmful situations and why those might be a bad idea,” says Dr. Eshleman. “So sometimes they’re placing themselves in physical risk.”

