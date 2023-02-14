Dead man talking: Valuable message from a death row inmate

Photo by Canva

Dead men don't talk, but those who know the day and time of their death and the method for which it will be delivered have plenty of time to contemplate their last meal and words. For former Texas, death row inmate #999536, Wesley Ruiz, the road to his last words began long before he ended up in a high-speed chase on March 23, 2007, with Dallas Texas officers.

Ruiz released a longer statement prior to his date in the execution chamber, and prior to his official last words. His statement is easy to overlook and disregard due to who he was and what he was convicted of, but the message is one that needs to be heard.

His path was set in stone at the end of that police chase when Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix, a 33-year-old U.S. Navy veteran of Operation Desert Storm, approached the now-stopped vehicle and tried to break the vehicle's passenger window. As Nix began beating on the window, Ruiz fired one shot that struck Nix's badge, which splintered and a fragment severed an artery in his neck. He later died in a hospital.

At his trial, Ruiz had testified that he fired in self-defense after Nix allegedly threatened to kill him. "I didn't try to kill the officer. I just tried to stop him," Ruiz testified.

But ultimately, and rightfully so, Ruiz was convicted of the murder and consequently he received the death penalty. That sentence was carried out on February 1, despite his appeals and being a part of a lawsuit against the State of Texas to stop the state from using drugs that experts say are long-expired.

A civil court judge in Austin has preliminarily agreed with the claims, but the state's top courts allowed an inmate who was part of the litigation, Robert Fratta, to be executed on January 10.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Ruiz's last words were: "I would like to apologize to Mark and the Nix family. I hope this brings you closer.

"I want to say to all my family and friends around the world thank you for supporting me. To my kids, stand tall and continue to make me proud, don't worry about me, I'm going to be OK. Alright, Warden, I'm ready to ride."

So what did Ruiz say in the week before his execution? And why does it matter what a convicted cop killer has to say?

There is no question that our country is more divided now than at any time in my lifetime, and there is no shortage of people who are quick to point fingers at what they claim is the problem.

Some are quick to propose an answer but it is an agenda-driven solution that may not even remotely come close to addressing the real root of the problem.

Even fewer are able to cut through the partisan divide and noise to offer solutions that would actually improve the lives of everyday Americans. Not all Americans, but a large enough group that hope could be planted and more solutions could grow from the foundations forged by real meaningful solutions.

Want to feel safe in your country? In order to do that, we need crime to go down. Want crime to go down?

Ruiz spent 16 years on death row and he had time to reflect on his life and the choices that led to his cell at the Pulusky Unit in Livingston, Texas.

The Prison Show, a live weekly radio show on a central Texas FM radio station that caters to those incarcerated in Texas and their families, shared the message from Ruiz on their Facebook page.

When I first read his statement, I kind of wrote it off. It was not until I read it again and paid attention to what I was reading that I realized, yes his language may be different from what I am used to, but the message is not meant for me or you. It is meant for those that still have a shot at changing course in life, especially those that are young.

Ruiz shared his feelings about his impending death, writing, “I'm not really trippen on what's fixing to go down, but I would be lying if I said its all good, shit is wild as f***. But one thing about me is I keep it real. I always have, and saying that I say, I lived life fast and hard and when you move that way you know there's always a chance that you could crash and burn, and here I sit.”

He added, “But at the same time, I'm ready to see what's on the other side because it has to be better than this hell I live in.”

He adds a cautionary tale that needs to be heard by many of the youth in America today.

He says to anyone who glorifies that kind of life, “man they got shit all the way twisted.”

“How come muthafuckas ain't rappin about being locked in cages for decades? ain't rappin about seeing their homies go crazy in the pin taking their own lives, or being executed? because they don't know about it. I'm sitting in a cage right now as I type this, the state coming for me,” he wrote.

“Think twice before you chose this street shit, because it ends in two ways, sitting in a cage for decades or death, shit I got both of those,” he wrote.

So let's look at this further. Why do people become criminals and victimize their fellow human beings?

There are many factors that fuel those that victimize others and turns them into criminals, predators, rapist, and murderers.

Drugs, gangs, bias, and discrimination; economic instability; concentrated poverty; and limited housing, and education all drive inequities that can lead to violence.

If a person is sick, a doctor can prescribe medication and lay out a treatment plan to minimize the symptoms. All the while, the underlying illness lurks in the dark recess, hiding in the body waiting to rear its ugly to take control once again, sending the patient back into the depths of illness.

Or, a doctor can treat the underlying illness, hopefully sending the ailment packing. Not all illnesses can be treated, forcing some patients to suffer from the symptoms, managing the best they can. As medical advances and researchers learn more about a particular affliction, headway can be made. What was once incurable, can be cured and quality of life can be restored.

The same can be applied to society, and yet, we are not learning about the root causes and treating the underlying illness. We are in a constant circular cycle of violence. We know that violence begets violence and so on.

One of the saddest demographic of violence is on the streets of communities where young adolescents and young adults are killing each other without pause.

So many of these deaths are forgotten almost as soon as they happen, and their lives have been swept away like tears falling from a mother's eye.

Eglantyne Jebb – the woman who founded Save the Children in 1919 once said, "Save the Children is often told that its aims are impossible - that there has always been child suffering and there always will be. We know. It's impossible only if we make it so. It's impossible only if we refuse to attempt it."

1919. It has always been known that those who are the most valuable of us are also the most vulnerable of us.

So let's start with the inner-city violence in cities like Chicago.

What is a gang? A gang is an ongoing, organized association of three or more persons — some are formal and others, informal, but most have a common name or common signs, colors, or symbols. Typically, members or associates individually or collectively engage in or have engaged in criminal activity

Why do we have gangs that have such a firm grip on our inner cities and communities across the country?

It is not a race-based issue, but rather one that transcends race and centers around socioeconomic status and several other factors.

The reasons for joining a gang may range from wanting to have a good time to, looking for a quick way to earn money for illegal activity.

These reasons and correlates of gang participation, coupled with a society that is more violent and one that glamorizes gangs and criminals on television and in movies, make it no surprise that our youth are in gangs. Within the gang, they find identity, security, companionship, and a sense of belonging they never knew at home.

Still, other youths join gangs merely for survival or protection from other gangs.

Public Safety Canada

Major risk factors

Long-term studies of adolescents in Canadian and American cities (Montréal, Seattle, Washington and Rochester) suggest that the most important risk factors for gang involvement include:

negative influences in the youth's life

limited attachment to the community

over-reliance on anti-social peers

poor parental supervision

alcohol and drug abuse

poor educational or employment potential

a need for recognition and belonging

The Seattle study found that children and youth are two to four times more likely to join gangs if they are affected by these factors

Youth at risk or already involved in gangs tend to be from groups that suffer from the greatest levels of inequality and social disadvantage.

There are many risk factors and an unlimited amount of conditions that drive people to join gangs, but the one that is the most prevalent is the lack of parental involvement.

In fact, in 1998 long-term studies of large samples of urban adolescents in Rochester, NY, and Seattle found that the most important community risk factor is growing up in neighborhoods in which the level of social integration (attachment) is low. Neither high levels of neighborhood disorganization nor high levels of violence predict gang membership. Among family variables, poverty, absence of biological parents, low parental attachment to the child, and low parental supervision all increase the probability of gang membership.

Another major issue is the abuse and victimization of young children and young adults for the sexual perversion of the perpetrator.

While many of those that suffered sexual abuse and sex trafficking physically survive, mentally they are trapped in their own personal hellscape struggling to overcome the trauma that they suffered.

Child sex trafficking is a form of child abuse that occurs when a child under 18 is advertised, solicited or exploited through a commercial sex act. A commercial sex act is any sex act where something of value – such as money, food, drugs or a place to stay – is given to or received by any person for sexual activity.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, while any child can be targeted by a trafficker, research, data, and survivor lived experience and expertise have revealed traffickers and buyers often target youth who lack strong support networks, have experienced violence in the past, are experiencing homelessness, or are marginalized by society.

They add that "When youth feel like they are not loved, supported in their identity and voice, or like they don’t belong they become ever more vulnerable to unsafe situations."

Traffickers are masters of manipulation and prey upon vulnerabilities using psychological pressure, false promises actions of perceived love/support, and intimidation to control and sexually exploit the child for their benefit. The issue of child sex trafficking is complex.

According to the Center, child sex trafficking can be divided into four different categories.

Pimp-Controlled Trafficking

Child is trafficked by an unrelated individual, male or female, who often develops an intentional relationship with the child which is later used as leverage in the exploitation.

Familial Trafficking

Child is trafficked by a relative or a person who is perceived by the child to be a family member such as individuals referred to as “auntie” or “uncle” but are not directly related to the child.

Gang-Controlled Trafficking

Child is trafficked by a member of a gang or trafficked by the gang. Gangs leverage their organizational structure, violence, and local, national, and international networks to instill fear and loyalty in the child victim.

Buyer-Perpetrated Trafficking

Child is being trafficked but does not have a trafficker. Instead, the buyer is directly exploiting the child’s vulnerabilities by offering money, food, and/or shelter in exchange for the sexual exploitation.

Risk Factors

Understanding adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) as common risk factors helps identify opportunities to proactively intervene in an effort to prevent child sex trafficking. We’ve organized these factors into three categories. The list below is not exhaustive and many factors may be interconnected.

Societal & Environmental

Racism

Bullying

Lack of resources

Involvement in child welfare or juvenile justice systems

Gang activity

Sexism

Xenophobia

Family

Inter-generational sexual abuse

Lack of acceptance of gender identity or sexual orientation

Housing instability/homelessness

Immigration status

Adverse childhood experiences:

Domestic violence



Household substance abuse



Physical/emotional neglect or abuse



Sexual abuse



Families with untreated mental health issues

Individual

History of trauma

Lack of supportive family or adult figures

Low self-esteem

Developmental or physical disability

Substance misuse



Child sex trafficking can have devastating immediate and long-term consequences, including health impacts, psychological and physical trauma, and even death, and too often, victims fall into drug use, prostitution, and suicide.

We need to treat the underlying illness in our society and we need to start with our children.