April reviews: The Collapse Series by Summer Lane

If you are reading this, then you have likely read something that I have written in the past, and most likely, it was a factual but slightly opinionated news story. However, I am working on spreading my wings a bit and attempt my first-ever book review.

I loved the entire series so much that I am recommending the entire series. This review is my own and I have not been compensated or contacted to write this review.

I read the first book in the Collapse Series by Summer Lane in 2014. It was so good that I went through each book in the 10-book series in record time. Within days I had consumed the entire series that was available, and on the release day of each title, I purchased, downloaded, and read the entire book in one setting.

The first book in the series is titled “State of Emergency.”

The book starts with the main character, a young female named Cassidy Heart, just going about her life as she normally does in the city of Los Angeles. “A day that “started out like any other,” until it didn't.

The young redhead worked for her father, who was a private detective. She is a shy, self-proclaimed introvert that was good at working with his cases. Gingers are supposed to have a little fire in their blood, so while she is an introvert, she is spunky and does tend to speak without a filter on occasion when she feels that it is necessary.

She knew the exact minute the world became forever changed. During a text exchange with her father, her cell phone dies. But that is not the only thing that dies that day.

For a brief second, the busy smog-filled streets of Los Angeles are silent. No cars, streetlights, or other mechanical noise could be heard. A split second later, a cacophony of other sounds starts to filter into Cassidy.

Screaming, the sound of cars crashing, and the sounds of chaos replace the silence. An Electromagnetic Pulse, or an EMP, has hit the city, and everything with a computer chip is instantly fried.

The night sky lights up as planes begin falling out of the sky. She replaces her initial confusion with the overwhelming drive to get home and find her dad. Is she prepared for the end of society as she knows it? Did her father prepare her?

It turns out that her father may have been right to at least somewhat prepare her for what to do when society has a bad day.

She immediately starts loading up her supplies for her exit as she attempts to find her dad.

Candles… check. Pistol and ammunition… check. Emergency radio stored in an EMP-proof ferrite case… check.

She takes the radio and turns it on, and on every station, the emergency broadcast system is relaying information, confirming her fears that the emergency is very real.

Lucky for her, a project that she and her dad were working on together just happened to be a 78 Ford Mustang that should not have been affected by the EMP because there are no computer chips for the EMP to fry.

It's at this point, when she drives away, that the adventure of the collapse series begins. Turns out, there are few more problems at foot other than just an EMP.

Who would do this to America, and why? One word… OMEGA.

Summer Lane expertly crafts a storyline that is full of action, adventure, plausible what-ifs, a little romance, and even some heartbreak.

As Cassidy Heart navigates her new world, she crosses paths with Chris Young, a man of mystery and experience. To survive, they must both trust and depend on one another.

To add to the suspense of the series, Lane creates a terrifying storyline that is beyond the normal conjecture when people discuss the possible fall of the United States and provides the enemy to do just that. OMEGA. A combined force of multiple nations banded together to topple the greatest superpower that the world has ever known.

What would happen if our enemies worked together to take down America and they were able to do so from within while simultaneously attacking from the outside? The American spirit lives in Cassidy Hart and Chris Young.

A war zone. The entire country is now a war zone.

Lane sucks you into her world using a twist of fate meets cliffhanger meets action-packed survival drama.

What Cassidy Hart lacks in experience, Chris Young fills in by training her not only to survive but to save a country.

Will Cassidy Hart and Chris Young save what is left of America? Will they survive long enough to accomplish that which seems impossible in the face of an overwhelming force with the upper hand? The underdogs in the fight will not go silently into that good night.

The collapse series:

1. State of Emergency (2013)

2. State of Chaos (2013)

3. State of Rebellion (2013)

4. State of Pursuit (2014)

5. State of Alliance (2015)

6. State of Vengeance (2015)

7. State of Destruction (2016)

8. State of Fear (2016)

9. State of Allegiance (2017)

10. State of Hope (2017)

Each book is action-packed and leaves the reader cheering on not only the characters and for their survival but for the American spirit to prevail. Peace does not come without sacrifice, and along the way, the road to redemption will be paved with the blood of those who gave it all for freedom.

Will America recover, and will we ever be the same? How will the rest of the world fair?

Author Summer Lane began her career as a freelance journalist when she was just a teen. She has authored several best-selling book series since then and is currently the lead writer for Right Side Broadcasting Network.

According to her website, “During this time, she started her own small press, Writing Belle Publishing, and became the #1 bestselling author of 30 books, including the smash hit novels of the Collapse Series and Resurrection Series on Amazon, which featured spunky wartime heroine Lt. Cassidy Hart and sold over 100,000 copies and counting.”

Photo by Summer Lane via Amazon and Canva

Summer works as a screenwriter and editor at the Counter Culture Mom Show. You can also follow her on her substack, The Write Revolution , where she offers weekly analysis on social issues, women's issues, and politics/policies in the U.S.

Little did I know that a series and writer that I fell in love with in 2014 would be someone that I admire both in my professional life as well as my personal life today. When I curl up and shut out the noise of the day to disappear into the world so expertly crafted on the pages of her books, politics, crime, and all the awful news of the day disappear. Which reminds me. Summer did not stop at the end of the collapse series.

In 2018 she picks up where she left off at the end of the Collapse Series with the Resurrection Series. I am currently reading book 2 of the six-book series, so I will let you know my thoughts when I am done reading!