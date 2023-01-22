Opinion: The American Pendulum, what goes left must go right, but what's below the pendulum?

April McAbee

Photo by April McAbee. Created in Canva

The American pendulum metaphor is something that I have thought a lot about, and I see the way that the pendulum swing affects public policy and mental attitudes and even controls foreign policy. In a nutshell, the American pendulum swings back and forth and takes almost everyone with it. Almost.

For this metaphor, I am going to have to quote Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who said it better than I can.

“We are not experiencing the best of times,” Ginsburg told the BBC. “I am optimistic in the long run. A great man once said that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle. It is the pendulum. And when the pendulum swings too far in one direction, it will go back.”

At the time of the BBC interview in February of 2017, she was talking about President Donald Trump. Ginsburg was highly critical of Trump during the election, making some controversial comments. She later expressed regret for those comments.

The pendulum swing amounts to the old saying that if “you do not like the weather, give it a minute, and it will change.”

Ginsburg was admitting that Trump was a drastic swing of the pendulum but that it was a true symbol of America.

Some react to a shift by overcorrecting, stirring our democracy straight into a ditch. Others are so close to the mirror that they lack the perspective to see the damage that is being done, spurred on by their own reactions to the shift, and nothing else matters. If they could take a step back from the mirror, they would see the big picture.

All that back and forth is good for America. Right?

When you stand too close to a mirror, everything besides your image will be blurry. In order to see the reflection clearly, one has to step back. That is called perspective.

Now I am going to ask everyone to take a giant step back from the mirror so that what you see in front of you is clear. Going one step further, I am also going to ask you to take look down. You see, there is not just a left and a right. There is a whole group of Americans that are below the pendulum, and it doesn't matter which direction it swings. They are forgotten below, with no one acknowledging that as the pendulum swings, it is slinging all the crap off, and it is raining down on them from above.

The left says, “We need criminal justice reform and less policing.”

The right says, “We are the party of law and order.”

To disagree with either is a dangerous concept if you don't want to be shouted down and pushed to the edges of society. Why can we not be both?

Let me explain about those that exist below the pendulum.

The first year that my husband worked in juvenile corrections, the staff threw each building a Christmas party. You have young men from the age of 11-18 living together. They had Christmas carols and hot cocoa. But as he is telling me this, I can tell that something is wrong.

He says, ”We passed out the stockings with little gifts, and the kids did not know why they were getting stockings or what a stocking even was. Then we asked them what Christmas carols they wanted to hear and sing, and the majority of them did not know what a Christmas carol was.”

What kind of life does a child have to have for them not to know what a Christmas carol is?

Yes. Young adults are committing crimes. Gangs are a real problem. But why? Obviously, something is missing in their lives. So do we become the party of law and order and lock them all up forever, or do we try to fix our society to prevent our children from falling through the cracks? How can we hold them accountable and, at the same time, teach them that there is more to life than the streets?

And man, I hate saying this because I am not making excuses for their behavior, but some of them literally do not know another way. Hold them accountable but also, let's try to prevent the same outcome in the future. Lower recidivism rates and set our youth up for success and not just for prison.

Guess where you go when you fall through the crack? Below the pendulum.

Yes, far too many of the juveniles he worked with got out of lock up and ended up killing others, being killed, or getting locked up on new charges.

When those juveniles got out and died in a gang shooting, my husband would ask me to look into what happened. That is what I do for a living. I research, and I am good at it. I can find out just about anything about anyone at any given time.

But not in these cases. Because they were juveniles, they barely had a social media presence or anything online that could be traced to them. They were ghosts. And when it came to finding information about how they died, 90% of the time, there was no information.

There may be a local news story that is six sentences long with no names. An obituary is even a long shot. Their lives ended as if they never really existed.

Mass incarceration is a problem. The right says, “Lock them up and throw away the key,” and the left says, “abolition. Let them out.”

Neither is a viable answer. Currently, rising crime is a major issue, but so is mass incarceration, especially in states like Texas, where the staffing crisis is so severe that drastic cuts to safety for both officers and offenders are at critical levels.

Most of us have either been in trouble with the law or have known someone who has been. How many Americans have actually been incarcerated at one time or another?

The United States holds the highest incarceration rate in the world. In the United States, 743 of every 100,000 people are incarcerated. That is, they are currently in prison or jail serving a sentence. To put that in perspective, although the U.S. represents only 5% of the world’s population, a quarter of all of the world’s prisoners are American.

And 3% of the population has been to jail or prison at one time in their lives.

Incarceration and criminal justice reform is not the only issue that one could apply the pendulum metaphor, it's just one example that is easy to use.

Regulations, insurance, housing, taxes, and just about everything in our daily lives are going one way or the other.

It is unsustainable. The left and the right are pushing as hard as they can to make that pendulum swing even further in their direction. They are often violent and fevered pushes leaving casualties in their wake. The cracks are getting wider, and the people below are getting covered in more cast-off waste from above, and people are losing their minds.

Every day, the internet provides us with a close-up view of the disaster that the out of control swing is leaving across the country. Suicide rates are high. Drug overdoses are high. The mental health crisis is on full display. How much more evidence do the masses need to see to understand that everyone must try to mitigate the damage and meet together somewhere in the middle to bring the pendulum swing under control?

The right can still be the right, and the left can still be the left, but we should work together and protect those below. Bridge the gaps and find solutions.

A rational American looks for perspective in everything we do. Look out for those that are below that pendulum swing. They are the forgotten, the downtrodden, and the ones who have very little to lose. What can you do to bridge the gaps and seal the cracks?

April is the managing editor for Citizen Stringer and is passionate about providing honest and trustworthy information through her writing. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother who cares about the future we leave our kids and grandkids.

