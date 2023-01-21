“We'll Be Back For You”: The true story of the first African American naval aviator Jesse Brown

In the cockpit of an F4U-4 Corsair fighter, circa 1950. Jesse L. Brown was the first African American to complete U.S. Navy flight training Photo by Official U.S. Navy Photograph

On Dec. 4, 1950, Navy pilot Jesse Brown was shot down over North Korea. Despite his teammate, Lt. Tom Hudner, crash-landing his own plane to rescue Brown, it was no use. Brown was trapped in the wreckage, and the end of his life was approaching fast, as were the Chinese who were following the smoke of the crashed plane.

It was the beginning of the Korean war, and the temperature was bitterly cold. The downed pilots faced death from their injuries, their enemies, and the elements as they were stranded on a snowy mountainside behind enemy lines.

The impact snapped the nose of his plane, pinning Brown within the wreckage. When the smoke appeared from the fire of the crash, It was about 3 p.m. during one of the coldest winters on record.

The two were wingmen in Fighter Squadron 32 and friends, but their friendship was not normal for the time, nor was it without contentious moments.

The movie Devotion is the true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner. Helping to turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War, their heroic sacrifices ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.

I am not going to lie, by the end of the movie, I was whipping huge crocodile tears from my face. I wanted to know more. Who was Jesse Brown? What happened to his wingman? How are his wife and daughter? So I did what I always do. I picked up my computer, and I started finding everything that I could about Brown, and I ended up crying even more.

You see, Brown and Hudner defied societal norms with their friendship, Brown went against societal norms to become the first African American fighter pilot, and that resolve continues to influence people.

How did their friendship go against the grain?

Hudner was a white New Englander from the country club scene. Brown was a Mississippi sharecropper who became the Navy’s first black carrier pilot. One can imagine that in 1950, the two would make an unlikely friendship as racism and segregation were prevalent in America.

Despite the challenges faced, the two did become real friends, and the death of Brown on that snow-covered mountainside did not end his devotion to his wingman nor the promise that he made to him as he took his last breath.

Brown was fading from his wounds, and he was struggling to remain awake. A peaceful calm settled over the pair, who knew that the end for Brown was fast approaching. As Brown began to slip away, he managed to ask Hudner for one more favor. A message to deliver to his wife.

“Just tell Daisy how much I love her,” and Brown was gone.

“We’ll be back for you,” Hudner whispered before retreating to a helicopter, waiting to retrieve him from the mountain before the Chinese soldiers approaching from the wooded area surrounding the crash site could reach them.

"One of the worst things, when something has happened to you, is the feeling that you're alone," Thomas Hudner later said. "Just being with him to give him as much comfort as we could be worth the effort."

Four months later on April 13, 1951, President Harry Truman invited Hudner and Daisy, Brown's widow, to the White House to award Tom the U.S. military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor. Jesse was posthumously decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross for gallantry, and a frigate was named after him. President Truman publicly praised them both for their service and sacrifice.

The friendship between Hudner and Brown validated Truman’s controversial decision to desegregate the nation’s armed forces. The Brown and Hudner relationship exemplifies the devotion of one aviator to another, one American to another, and one friend to another.

In many ways, Brown's story does not end with his death. To this very day, there are people advocating for the opportunity to enter North Korea and retrieve his remains.

How FedEx's Fred Smith and a film helped renew the search for Brown’s remains

The film Devotion reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, but how did the film come to be?

In the summer of 2013, at 89, Hudner decided to attempt to retrieve his friend one last time. He traveled to North Korea, where he met with a senior colonel of the North Korean People’s Army.

The visit was discouraged at every level, and many feared that North Korea would not be welcoming of his team.

When the group met with Senior Col. Pak Gi Yong, cameras were rolling, and Hudner officially asked his former enemies to help search for Brown’s remains.

The group arrived in Pyongyang in July, hoping to join an expedition to the mountain where Brown’s plane went down. But after their arrival, North Korean military officers explained there would be no visit to the Chosin reservoir because of heavy monsoon-season flooding.

Col. Pak Gi Yong glanced at his notes, cleared his voice, and began to read a prewritten reply from the nation’s new 30-year-old supreme leader, Kim Jong-un.

Kim said he was impressed that Hudner had come so far, after so long, to keep a promise to a friend. He granted approval for his army to resume the search for the remains of missing U.S. servicemen, beginning with Jesse Brown.

“Recovering the remains is a humanitarian issue. It is far from a political matter,” explained Senior Col. Pak Gi Yong. “We'll do our best to search for and excavate the remains of Jesse Brown.” “The more cooperation we get from former enemies, the better off the world will be,” he explained. “We've done this with a number of countries who have been bitter enemies of ours [e.g. Germany and Japan] and they turned out to be some of our strongest supporters.”

Fred Smith, the founder of Memphis-based FedEx, financed the film because he thought Brown deserved wider recognition.

Smith lobbied the Trump administration to support the search efforts after consulting with Brown's daughter, Pamela.

"I'm still determined to try to get Jesse Brown home and put him where he ought to be in Arlington (National Cemetery)," Smith said. "Among the other heroes of the republic next to his wingman, Tom Hudner."

Smith's daughters, Rachel and Molly, who produced the film, met members of Brown's family at the 2018 funeral of Hudner.

Jessica Knight Henry, Brown's granddaughter, said attending Hudner's funeral at Arlington greatly impacted her grandmother's desire to have her husband's remains interred in Arlington.

"He's never had a full sort of burial with that with the pomp and circumstance that we think is worthy of what his contribution is to this country," Knight Henry said, speaking from Washington.

As for the movie Devotion, Smith has donated the proceeds from the film, in part, to endow The Brown Hudner Navy Scholarship Foundation, for the children of Navy service members pursuing studies in STEM.

According to the Foundation's website, "When Jesse Brown fell during the Korean War, Tom Hudner and his shipmates took up a collection for Jesse’s daughter’s college fund. The Brown Hudner Navy Scholarship Foundation continues the tradition of honoring the qualified students of Navy Sailors by offering scholarship grants. If you’d like to express gratitude to those who have served and sacrificed for our nation, we invite you to support the Brown Hudner Navy Scholarship Foundation."

"Mr. Smith spent an incredible amount of money imaging the area where we think that my grandfather's remains are," said Knight Henry, adding that her family has worked with different agencies and groups to maximize any potential opportunity to get answers.

More than 36,000 American troops died during the Korean War (1950–1953). As of 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency describes more than 7,800 Americans as "unaccounted for" from the Korean War. The United States Armed Forces estimates that 5,300 of these troops went missing in North Korea.

Originally posted on The Rational American