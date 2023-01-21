“We'll Be Back For You”: The true story of the first African American naval aviator Jesse Brown

April McAbee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUcBO_0kLbptzl00
In the cockpit of an F4U-4 Corsair fighter, circa 1950. Jesse L. Brown was the first African American to complete U.S. Navy flight trainingPhoto byOfficial U.S. Navy Photograph

On Dec. 4, 1950, Navy pilot Jesse Brown was shot down over North Korea. Despite his teammate, Lt. Tom Hudner, crash-landing his own plane to rescue Brown, it was no use. Brown was trapped in the wreckage, and the end of his life was approaching fast, as were the Chinese who were following the smoke of the crashed plane.

It was the beginning of the Korean war, and the temperature was bitterly cold. The downed pilots faced death from their injuries, their enemies, and the elements as they were stranded on a snowy mountainside behind enemy lines. 

The impact snapped the nose of his plane, pinning Brown within the wreckage. When the smoke appeared from the fire of the crash, It was about 3 p.m. during one of the coldest winters on record.

The two were wingmen in Fighter Squadron 32 and friends, but their friendship was not normal for the time, nor was it without contentious moments. 

The movie Devotion is the true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner. Helping to turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War, their heroic sacrifices ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.

I am not going to lie, by the end of the movie, I was whipping huge crocodile tears from my face. I wanted to know more. Who was Jesse Brown? What happened to his wingman? How are his wife and daughter? So I did what I always do. I picked up my computer, and I started finding everything that I could about Brown, and I ended up crying even more. 

You see, Brown and Hudner defied societal norms with their friendship, Brown went against societal norms to become the first African American fighter pilot, and that resolve continues to influence people. 

How did their friendship go against the grain?

Hudner was a white New Englander from the country club scene. Brown was a Mississippi sharecropper who became the Navy’s first black carrier pilot. One can imagine that in 1950, the two would make an unlikely friendship as racism and segregation were prevalent in America. 

Despite the challenges faced, the two did become real friends, and the death of Brown on that snow-covered mountainside did not end his devotion to his wingman nor the promise that he made to him as he took his last breath. 

Brown was fading from his wounds, and he was struggling to remain awake. A peaceful calm settled over the pair, who knew that the end for Brown was fast approaching. As Brown began to slip away, he managed to ask Hudner for one more favor. A message to deliver to his wife. 

 “Just tell Daisy how much I love her,” and Brown was gone. 

“We’ll be back for you,” Hudner whispered before retreating to a helicopter, waiting to retrieve him from the mountain before the Chinese soldiers approaching from the wooded area surrounding the crash site could reach them. 

"One of the worst things, when something has happened to you, is the feeling that you're alone," Thomas Hudner later said. "Just being with him to give him as much comfort as we could be worth the effort."

Four months later on April 13, 1951, President Harry Truman invited Hudner and Daisy, Brown's widow, to the White House to award Tom the U.S. military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor. Jesse was posthumously decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross for gallantry, and a frigate was named after him. President Truman publicly praised them both for their service and sacrifice.

The friendship between Hudner and Brown validated Truman’s controversial decision to desegregate the nation’s armed forces. The Brown and Hudner relationship exemplifies the devotion of one aviator to another, one American to another, and one friend to another.

In many ways, Brown's story does not end with his death. To this very day, there are people advocating for the opportunity to enter North Korea and retrieve his remains. 

How FedEx's Fred Smith and a film helped renew the search for Brown’s remains

The film Devotion reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, but how did the film come to be?

In the summer of 2013, at 89, Hudner decided to attempt to retrieve his friend one last time. He traveled to North Korea, where he met with a senior colonel of the North Korean People’s Army. 

The visit was discouraged at every level, and many feared that North Korea would not be welcoming of his team. 

When the group met with Senior Col. Pak Gi Yong, cameras were rolling, and Hudner officially asked his former enemies to help search for Brown’s remains.

The group arrived in Pyongyang in July, hoping to join an expedition to the mountain where Brown’s plane went down. But after their arrival, North Korean military officers explained there would be no visit to the Chosin reservoir because of heavy monsoon-season flooding.

Col. Pak Gi Yong glanced at his notes, cleared his voice, and began to read a prewritten reply from the nation’s new 30-year-old supreme leader, Kim Jong-un.

Kim said he was impressed that Hudner had come so far, after so long, to keep a promise to a friend. He granted approval for his army to resume the search for the remains of missing U.S. servicemen, beginning with Jesse Brown.

“Recovering the remains is a humanitarian issue. It is far from a political matter,” explained Senior Col. Pak Gi Yong. “We'll do our best to search for and excavate the remains of Jesse Brown.” “The more cooperation we get from former enemies, the better off the world will be,” he explained. “We've done this with a number of countries who have been bitter enemies of ours [e.g. Germany and Japan] and they turned out to be some of our strongest supporters.”

Fred Smith, the founder of Memphis-based FedEx, financed the film because he thought Brown deserved wider recognition.

Smith lobbied the Trump administration to support the search efforts after consulting with Brown's daughter, Pamela.

"I'm still determined to try to get Jesse Brown home and put him where he ought to be in Arlington (National Cemetery)," Smith said. "Among the other heroes of the republic next to his wingman, Tom Hudner."

Smith's daughters, Rachel and Molly, who produced the film, met members of Brown's family at the 2018 funeral of Hudner. 

Jessica Knight Henry, Brown's granddaughter, said attending Hudner's funeral at Arlington greatly impacted her grandmother's desire to have her husband's remains interred in Arlington.

"He's never had a full sort of burial with that with the pomp and circumstance that we think is worthy of what his contribution is to this country," Knight Henry said, speaking from Washington.

As for the movie Devotion, Smith has donated the proceeds from the film, in part, to endow The Brown Hudner Navy Scholarship Foundation, for the children of Navy service members pursuing studies in STEM.

According to the Foundation's website, "When Jesse Brown fell during the Korean War, Tom Hudner and his shipmates took up a collection for Jesse’s daughter’s college fund. The Brown Hudner Navy Scholarship Foundation continues the tradition of honoring the qualified students of Navy Sailors by offering scholarship grants. If you’d like to express gratitude to those who have served and sacrificed for our nation, we invite you to support the Brown Hudner Navy Scholarship Foundation."

"Mr. Smith spent an incredible amount of money imaging the area where we think that my grandfather's remains are," said Knight Henry, adding that her family has worked with different agencies and groups to maximize any potential opportunity to get answers.

More than 36,000 American troops died during the Korean War (1950–1953).  As of 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency describes more than 7,800 Americans as "unaccounted for" from the Korean War. The United States Armed Forces estimates that 5,300 of these troops went missing in North Korea.

Originally posted on The Rational American

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Devotion# North Korea# Jesse Brown# Tom Hudner# African American aviator

Comments / 55

Published by

April is the managing editor for Citizen Stringer and is passionate about providing honest and trustworthy information through her writing. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother who cares about the future we leave our kids and grandkids.

May, TX
2K followers

More from April McAbee

April reviews: The Collapse Series by Summer Lane

If you are reading this, then you have likely read something that I have written in the past, and most likely, it was a factual but slightly opinionated news story. However, I am working on spreading my wings a bit and attempt my first-ever book review.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The American Pendulum, what goes left must go right, but what's below the pendulum?

The American pendulum metaphor is something that I have thought a lot about, and I see the way that the pendulum swing affects public policy and mental attitudes and even controls foreign policy. In a nutshell, the American pendulum swings back and forth and takes almost everyone with it. Almost.

Read full story
2 comments

Gaetz: If Democrats Join Up to Elect a Moderate Republican, I Will Resign

On Thursday, Matt Gaetz joined Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” to double down on his commitment to ensuring that Kevin McCarthy is not elected as the next Speaker of the House.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

Biden to visit US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, on Sunday

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Thursday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will finally pay a visit to the Southern border with Mexico on Sunday. This visit will be his first visit to a border community as President.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Fugitives from Rio Grande Valley, West Texas and Northeast Texas Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests.

Read full story
13 comments
Smith County, TX

WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrested

TYLER, Texas – On Tuesday, an inmate who escaped custody while being transported was arrested after breaking into two houses, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The escapee was captured on video by a person who witnessed the escape.

Read full story

MSNBC’s Dr. Vin Gupta on New Covid Variant: ‘Arguably the Most Contagious Version of the Virus Yet’

MSNBC's Ryan Nobels sat down with Dr. Vin Gupta to discuss the new Covid variant that is a sub-variant of the Omnicron strain, known as XBB. Nobles reports that XBB now accounts for more than half of Covid cases in the northeast, up from just 7% last month. Across the country, it accounts for more than 18%.

Read full story
370 comments
El Paso, TX

Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the Border

Texas Ramps Up Border Strategies Ahead Of Title 42 EndingPhoto byGov. Greg Abbott. For border communities, the ongoing border crisis is not a partisan issue but a real crisis that is affecting their communities and leaving many to deal with the overwhelming humanitarian crisis on their own with very little federal assistance.

Read full story
69 comments
May, TX

Opinion: Definitive Proof That Santa Claus is Real

There comes a time when everyone reaches a point where they question the existence of Santa Claus. I want to share with you the definitive proof that I have that leaves no question that Santa is indeed real and that you can find him and share the truth with others.

Read full story
1 comments

‘The View’: Balenciaga Played Right Into the Hands of the Far Right By Having Kids in a Sexualized Manner

Alyssa Farah Griffin and the other hosts of ABC's "The View" on Monday took up a discussion about the recent controversy that a Balencicia AD campaign stirred up after young children were featured alongside fetish imagery.

Read full story
Texas State

Six-Man Football in Texas: For the love of the game

Everyone knows that in Texas, high school football is King, and the Friday night lights run deep in every community, but what many do not know is that Texas is unique in that many rural communities are too small to field an 11-man squad.

Read full story
4 comments

Fmr. CIA Operative: Elon Musk Has Got to ‘Reinstitute the Same Restrictions that Were on Twitter Before He Bought It’

Twitter, love it or hate it, the use of the social media giant is used by local governments, national governments, business entities, and your neighbor down the street. It has become a tool and a way to connect and share information instantly.

Read full story
408 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’

On Monday’s episode of ABC’s “The View,” the women of the view engaged in a discussion about the mass shooting that occurred in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend that left 5 dead and 25 injured when a lone gunman walked into the LGBTQ bar, Q.

Read full story
177 comments

Paul Ryan: We’ll Probably Lose the White House with Trump 2024

On Sunday, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan sat down with ABC's Jonathan Karl on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" to discuss the midterm elections and what Ryan declares as a loss and not a victory for the Republican party.

Read full story
102 comments

Obama Says he Can’t Talk to People in the Conservative South Like he Used to Because of Fox News, Social Media

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama appeared on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," where he told host Trevor Noah, "I can't talk to people in the conservative south like I did when I ran for the Senate because of Fox News and social media."

Read full story
1352 comments
Brown County, TX

Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness

Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.

Read full story
1 comments

Five US border agents shot, one fatally, by drug smugglers near Puerto Rico

Five U.S. Border Patrol were shot, including one fatally, during an altercation with drug smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday morning. The incident was first reported by the Washington Examiner.

Read full story

Rep. Jim Jordan: House Republicans Will Hold Biden’s ‘Politicized’ DOJ Accountable

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leader of the Freedom Caucus who is poised to chair the powerful Judiciary Committee, is not hiding his intentions to investigate President Joe Biden and his Department of Justice. He has put Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on notice that he will be digging in and looking for answers.

Read full story
486 comments

G20 promotes vaccine passports and ‘Digital Health’ identity scheme for future pandemic response

The G20 leaders have issued a joint declaration promoting a global standard on proof of vaccination for international travel and calling for the establishment of “global digital health networks” that build on existing digital COVID-19 vaccine passport schemes for future pandemic response following recommendations from the B20 Summit.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy