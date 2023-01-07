Gaetz: If Democrats Join Up to Elect a Moderate Republican, I Will Resign

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Gage Skidmore: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

On Thursday, Matt Gaetz joined Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” to double down on his commitment to ensuring that Kevin McCarthy is not elected as the next Speaker of the House.

In fact, he is so committed that he claims that if a “moderate Republican” is elected, he will resign.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “Will you be okay then if there’s ultimately a deal struck with moderate Democrats to give Democrats kind of co-control of the committees, you’re fine with that?”

“No, absolutely not. That will not happen. There are two potential scenarios here — “ he began to answer before Ingraham stated that it could happen.

“No. Listen, I’m on the floor, Laura. These 212 Democrats are going to vote for Hakeem Jeffries every single time. He is a historic candidate for them. They are not going to cleave off under any circumstance, I assure you. If Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican, I will resign from the House of Representatives. That is how certain I am. I can assure your viewers that won’t happen.”

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives entered its fourth day of voting to elect a new speaker on a day that coincides with the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The U.S. House adjourned Thursday for a third night in a row without a speaker after GOP leader Kevin McCarthy lost an 11th vote.

According to NBC News, "GOP leaders have scheduled a 10:15 a.m. ET conference call with rank-and-file members to brief them on the deal McCarthy’s been negotiating behind the scenes.It would give some of the party’s most conservative members more power on key committees and give him the gavel. The House is scheduled to reconvene at noon."