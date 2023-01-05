Biden to visit US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, on Sunday

President Joe Biden Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 us from Wiki Commons, and the Southern border wall stock photo from Canva Photo by Wiki Commons and Canva

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Thursday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will finally pay a visit to the Southern border with Mexico on Sunday. This visit will be his first visit to a border community as President.

“The president will visit El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to address border enforcement operations and meet with local officials, collaborative work partners,” a senior White House official said.

Biden will “call on Congress to fully fund our request for record resources… and to fix our broken immigration system.”

After his visit, he will travel to Mexico City on Monday and Tuesday for a North America leaders’ summit.

However, on the same day that the White House announced his trip to El Paso, the administration also opened the door for up to 30,000 migrants a month to be allowed into the United States from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela for legal immigration and will institute “new consequences” for those who enter the country illegally.

According to the White House, those "who have an eligible sponsor and pass vetting and background checks, can come to the United States for a period of two years and receive work authorization. Individuals who irregularly cross the Panama, Mexico, or U.S. border after the date of this announcement will be ineligible for the parole process and will be subject to expulsion to Mexico, which will accept returns of 30,000 individuals per month from these four countries who fail to use these new pathways."

“These measures will expand and expedite legal pathways for orderly migration and result in new consequences for those who fail to use those legal pathways,” the White House said in a statement.

The quota of legal migrants will be restricted to those already with a US sponsor, while those attempting to cross the US-Mexico border illegally will be expelled under the controversial Title 42 rule and beefed-up law enforcement presence in coordination with Mexico.

At the same time, the Biden administration wants to tighten restrictions on the border itself by turning away undocumented workers under Title 42, despite the administration’s ongoing legal fight to end Title 42.

Title 42 was implemented under Donald Trump’s administration as a health measure to reduce the flow of people during the Covid pandemic.

The White House also announced that it is “surging additional resources to the border and the region, scaling up its anti-smuggling operations, and expanding coordination and support for border cities and non-governmental organizations. Importantly, the actions announced today are being implemented in close partnership with Mexico and governments across the Western Hemisphere.”

The White House also laid out a “plan” for the eventual lifting of Title 42 and what they hope their new vision for the immigration system will look like. Some of the noted steps they wish to take involve improving pathways to citizenship, expanding immigrant parole programs, and countering misinformation.

According to a White House Fact Sheet, in order to facilitate a return to the processing of all noncitizens under Title 8 authorities when Title 42 eventually lifts, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is: