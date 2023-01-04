Fugitives from Rio Grande Valley, West Texas and Northeast Texas Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests.

Rogelio Salinas, 32, of La Grulla, has been wanted since August 2020, when the United States Marshals Service issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Salinas’ arrest in September 2021 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and terroristic threat.

Rogelio SalinasPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety

Officials say that Salinas was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure after an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in 2010. He subsequently was sentenced to three years of confinement.

In 2016, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15. The following year, he was convicted of smuggling illegal aliens and received a 30-month federal sentence with 36 months of supervised release. Salinas was released from federal custody in February 2020.

Salinas is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, both arms, left wrist, left hand and an ear. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Salinas’ wanted bulletin.

Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.

Salomon Olivas MarquezPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety

In 2002, Marquez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a six-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to five years of confinement.

In 2010, he was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to three years of confinement and three years of probation.

Marquez is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms. In addition to Odessa, he also has ties to Midland. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Marquez’s wanted bulletin.

Shacory Lee Pryor, 43, of Overton, has been wanted since March 2021, when the Smith County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for possession of marijuana. Additionally, since December 2021, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, resisting arrest, evading arrest and two counts of possession of marijuana.

Shacory Lee PryorPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety

In 2002, Pryor was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 12-year-old girl. He subsequently was sentenced to 12 years of confinement. In 2016, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to four years of confinement.

Pryor is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, abdomen, right shoulder, both arms and both legs. In addition to Overton, he also has ties to Dallas and Kilgore. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Pryor’s wanted bulletin.

According to the DPS in order to be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Officials caution that no one should try to approach or apprehend fugitives as they are considered dangerous. Instead, one should notify law enforcement.

