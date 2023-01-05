WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrested

TYLER, Texas – On Tuesday, an inmate who escaped custody while being transported was arrested after breaking into two houses, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The escapee was captured on video by a person who witnessed the escape.

A detention officer was transporting inmate Timothy Chappelle, 41, from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility. The transport van was stopped at Gentry Parkway and Parkdale when Chappelle kicked the passenger side window and broke the barricade.

He was inside a law enforcement vehicle, and authorities said he escaped when the car stopped on Gentry Parkway and Parkdale Drive. The inmate reportedly kicked out a back window and barricade. Video shows Chappelle jumping out of a window of the transport van, running on foot, and jumping a fence -- all while still handcuffed.

Chappelle then ran north and broke into two houses near Wisteria Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said Chappelle was caught in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive in Tyler after leaving one of those homes.

Officials said Chappelle was jailed for criminal mischief on Dec. 26 for a criminal mischief charge in Lindale worth between $2,500 and $30,000.

His bonds now total $1.38 million on charges of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary, and escaping custody while arrested or confined, according to jail records.

Photo by The Daily Sneed

When officers attempted to take Chappell into custody after the escape, the sheriff’s office said that he was still “causing problems” after he was detained and was pepper sprayed by officers.