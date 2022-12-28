El Paso, TX

Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the Border

April McAbee

Texas Ramps Up Border Strategies Ahead Of Title 42 EndingPhoto byGov. Greg Abbott

For border communities, the ongoing border crisis is not a partisan issue but a real crisis that is affecting their communities and leaving many to deal with the overwhelming humanitarian crisis on their own with very little federal assistance.

MSNBC’s José Díaz-Balart traveled to El Paso, Texas for a report this week on the border crisis, and he spoke with migrants as well as Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat Representative from Texas who has repeatedly called for more “direct engagement” from the White House.

Escobar has also asked for more resources from the federal government to help local governments handle a surge in migrants.

Escobar told Diaz-Balart, “But we see frequently members of Congress, mostly Republicans. I brought 20 percent of Congress to El Paso in my first year in Congress as a freshman.”

Diaz-Balart asked Escobar is the President should visit the border to see for himself the impact that the surge in migrants has on the border communities.

Escobar stated that not only should the president make a trip to the border but that "everyone should" be there.

“I think absolutely the President should be here, and I think everyone should be here, but more importantly than the President actually being here, I want Congress to act," Escobar stated, adding, "I would like the State Department to be even more robustly engaged on this western hemispheric issue because this is going to take a lot of work. It’s going to take legislation. And we need that urgency that you talked about.”

Díaz-Balart said:

“Washington needs to deal with immigration and they haven’t since 1986, that was the last comprehensive immigration reform that passed in this country … I just don’t see, and maybe I’m wrong, I don’t see the urgency. I see the urgency of the NGOs, I see the Red Cross, the plane that brought me here was filled with Red Cross volunteers, I see local officials here, I see National Guard — I just don’t see urgency by the federal government. Am I wrong. Where’s FEMA? Where are the organizations? Where are the people just knowing that these are men, women, and children who are asking for asylum, the legal right to ask for asylum.”

The Red Cross is currently working with local city and county officials in El Paso and other border communities to provide humanitarian assistance, including food, cots, and volunteer support.

On Sunday evening, Escobar released a statement saying the American Red Cross was “preparing to stand up” an emergency shelter operation in El Paso that could potentially shelter up to 10,000 migrants through late January.

“This operation will support the ongoing efforts by the city and county to respond to the humanitarian challenges posed by the arrival of an unprecedented number of migrants at the border with Juarez and help better prepare El Paso for the imminent repeal of Title 42,” Escobar said.

On Dec.16, Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated that since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 333,000 migrant apprehensions and more than 22,000 criminal arrests, with more than 20,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 354 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also bused more than 8,600 migrants to our nation's capital since April, over 4,200 migrants to New York City since August 5, more than 1,400 migrants to Chicago since August 31, and more than 380 migrants to Philadelphia since November 15.

On Dec. 14, Abbott called for an "investigation into the role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Governor highlights the need for Texas' vigilant response to President Biden's border crisis, with the end of Title 42 just days away and record-high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border."

“There have been recent reports that non-governmental organizations may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso,” reads the letter. “We further understand NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso. In light of these reports, I am calling on the Texas Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation into the role of NGOs in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders. In addition, I stand ready to work with you to craft any sensible legislative solutions your office may propose that are aimed at solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it.”

April is the managing editor for Citizen Stringer and is passionate about providing honest and trustworthy information through her writing. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother who cares about the future we leave our kids and grandkids.

